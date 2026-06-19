A couple from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, is facing legal action after a video of their dangerous motorbike stunt at the Belha Devi Temple Ghat went viral. The video, made for social media fame, shows the man lifting the bike while his wife jumps on, prompting police to file charges and seize the vehicle.

A video of a couple from the Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh conducting a dangerous motorbike stunt at the Belha Devi Temple Ghat campus went viral on social media, putting them in legal hot water. Concerns about the increasing number of persons committing risky behaviours in public areas in an effort to get notoriety online have been rekindled by the occurrence.

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The video, which went viral on social media, depicts a Kandhai resident named Rajpath Patel pulling off an odd motorbike stunt on the temple ghat grounds. In the video, Patel's wife Rekha is seen standing close by as he lifts the motorbike with just his bare hands. Rekha can be seen hopping atop the bike in a dramatic, movie-style manner while the act goes on, presumably to produce video for social media. Viewers questioned the safety dangers associated with the act, which was conducted in a public space frequented by believers and tourists.

Authorities were prompted to record the event after the video swiftly attracted attention on the internet.

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Following the video's viral spread, Pratapgarh police initiated legal action against the couple. Rajpath Patel was booked under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which deals with preventive measures in such cases. His wife, Rekha, was also charged under Sections 126 and 135 of the BNSS. Furthermore, the motorbike used in the stunt was challaned under the Motor Vehicles Act.

A senior police source informed The Times of India that the pair was arrested after recording risky acts on the site of a major temple. Police have encouraged people not to disregard traffic laws and public safety standards for the sake of social media fame. Officials cautioned that such acts threaten not only the participants, but also spectators and public property.