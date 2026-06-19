A shocking video has gone viral showing a man from Haryana on an Ome.tv call detailing how he would slap his wife and restrict her freedom after marriage. The woman on the call confronts his disturbing and regressive mindset, leading to widespread outrage and condemnation online.

A shocking video of a man and woman conversing over a video call on a chat platform has gone popular on social media. The conversation took an unnerving turn when the man began discussing how he would treat his wife after marriage. The internet is upset and incensed about the viral video. A person going by the handle @dimplegiri01 posted the video on Instagram. In the footage, a guy and a woman are seen conversing over a video call on the chat platform Ome.tv.

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The man starts the conversation with a disturbing statement: “Main Haryana ka hun. Main Karnal ka hun. Hamare yahan ladkiyon ko thappad marte hain.” (“I am from Haryana. I am from Karnal. In our area, girls are slapped.”) To which the woman replies, “Toh ismein proud jaisi koi baat nahi hai.” (“There is nothing to be proud of in this.”)

The man goes further with his disturbing remarks and adds, “I am Karnalian, bro, what are you talking about? Ab jo meri biwi hogi, usko ghar se nikalne ki ijaazat nahi hai without my permission. Hum anpad ladki leke aayenge, jo padhi-likhi na ho.”

His remarks disturb and annoy the woman, who then confronts him, saying, "Accha matlab, jo apne rights ke baare mein baat hi na kare? Janwar hi le aao phir, toh ek kaam karo.

"Tum fir padh-likh kar bahar gaye hi kyun, jab tumhari soch hi nahi badli? (Then why did you go abroad for studies if your mindset hasn't changed at all?)" the lady asks, growing even more enraged by his comments.

He responds, “Main soch badalne ke liye bahar thodi na aaya hun. Usko kuch bolne hi nahi dunga, woh bolegi toh usko chappal padegi.” (“I didn’t go abroad to change my mindset. I won’t even let her speak; if she does, she’ll be hit with a slipper.”)

The video then takes an even uglier turn. It was captioned: “Aise log sach mein exist karte hain?” (“Do such people really exist?”)

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The viral video has stirred controversy and received considerable condemnation. One enraged user said, "Inn jaiso ki fielding set karna should be a rule enforced by the government." Another person said, "Sorry, from all Haryana people."

While some people argued that even if he was sarcastic, such things should not be said in jest, others advocated for action against the individual.