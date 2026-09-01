A Chinese content creator conducted a social experiment by dressing as a woman in Delhi, but the experience turned unsettling as he faced harassment and was followed by men. The viral video of his ordeal, where he was pursued even after revealing his identity, has sparked a major online debate.

A content creator from China attempted to experience life as a woman in Delhi, but it took an unsettling turn after he started getting unwanted attention from men. The blogger stated that as he was strolling across the city wearing women's clothes, a number of males approached him, followed him, and attempted to get him to go with them.

The blogger purposefully dressed in a pink suit, dazzling spectacles, and cosmetics, presenting himself as a woman when he headed out onto the streets of the nation's capital in a video that went popular on social media. He accepted the two men's invitation to ride in an autorickshaw at the start of the video. The men asked him which nation he was from during their brief introduction before things got out of hand. The men demanded that he sit when the blogger requested them to drop him off elsewhere.

The blogger constantly begged them to leave him off at the auto, calling him a "lady boy." He eventually got off the car after revealing his true identity and voice at a difficult time. He said that one of the men had almost "removed" his trousers when he was strolling through the streets, indicating that they were still pursuing him.

The blogger was observed engaging with a number of males throughout other portions of the trial; several of them came up to him, shook his hand, and made remarks about how he looked. He claimed that when some guys followed him for long stretches of time and kept asking him to go with them, his social experiment became more and more awkward.

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Internet Reacts

People started to doubt women's safety in the nation as a result of the experiment, which attracted a lot of internet attention and brought attention to the fact that the blogger had to deal with such a situation in public spaces throughout the day.

“Just imagine the actual condition of women in India," said a user.

Another person highlighted women’s safety in general, saying, “There are so few countries where women can travel safely. It’s a sad commentary on the male species."

“This is so scary," commented an individual. Meanwhile, someone shared, “Completely looks scripted, and the whole video shoot for running propaganda against India? Investigation should be carried out."