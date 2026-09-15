A 45-year-old railway trackman, Mahesh Tanwar, died by suicide near Shivdaspura Railway Station in Jaipur. Police said a one-page note was found and that Tanwar had also shared its photograph with friends on WhatsApp about an hour earlier. He alleged prolonged harassment linked to his wife, children and in-laws amid a five-year legal dispute.

A 45-year-old railway employee died by suicide near Shivdaspura Railway Station in Jaipur on Tuesday, police said. Mahesh Tanwar, a trackman, was found dead after the incident near the railway station where he lived in a railway quarter. Police said a one-page suicide note was found in his possession. In the note, Tanwar alleged that he had been distressed by problems involving his wife, children and members of his in-laws' family. The allegations made in the note will now be investigated by the Government Railway Police (GRP), officials said.

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Tanwar had been living separately from wife

According to police, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar, Tanwar and his wife had been involved in a legal dispute for around five years and had been living separately during this period.

Police said Tanwar had also been paying monthly maintenance to his wife.

In the note, Tanwar claimed that he was deeply troubled by the prolonged legal dispute and alleged repeated harassment involving his wife and her family members.

He also made allegations against several relatives of his wife and claimed that he had faced problems related to other legal cases.

The note also contained allegations about the handling of one of the cases. These claims have not been independently established and will form part of the investigation.

Sent suicide note photo on WhatsApp

Police said Tanwar had written the one-page note before his death and sent a photograph of it to friends and acquaintances on WhatsApp.

The photograph was reportedly circulated about an hour before his death.

The message described his distress over the long-running dispute with his wife and children and his frustration with repeated court and police-related proceedings.

Tanwar also expressed concern about his elderly parents and asked that they not be troubled after his death.

He reportedly said his parents had suffered greatly and expressed regret that he had not been able to look after them as he wished.

Family and legal allegations to be investigated

Shivdaspura Station House Officer Rajesh Gautam said Tanwar had two cases against him. Gautam said the allegations contained in the suicide note would be investigated by the GRP.

The police have not established the allegations mentioned in the note as facts. Investigators are expected to examine the claims, the existing legal disputes and other circumstances surrounding Tanwar’s death.

The GRP will conduct the post-mortem examination, after which the body will be handed over to the family, the officer said.

Tanwar's death has brought attention to the emotional and legal strain surrounding his prolonged family dispute. However, the exact circumstances leading to his death and the validity of the allegations in his note will be determined through the police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)