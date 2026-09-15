Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy met Prince Rahim Aga Khan-V, inviting him to the Telangana Global Summit. He praised the Aga Khan Foundation's heritage work and sought its cooperation in rejuvenating the Musi River and restoring historic buildings.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday met Prince Rahim Aga Khan-V at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad and invited him to attend the upcoming Telangana Global Summit.

According to a press release, during the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his deep respect for the Aga Khan Foundation and highlighted its significant contribution to the restoration and preservation of Telangana’s heritage. Revanth Reddy said the Aga Khan Foundation has played a crucial role in restoring the state’s heritage structures, including the Qutb Shahi Tombs. He also noted that, with the Foundation’s support, the Legislative Council building was recently restored.

Invitation to Global Summit and Vision for Future Telangana

The Chief Minister said the Telangana government is preparing plans for the rejuvenation of the Musi River and sought the Aga Khan Foundation’s cooperation in restoring the historic City College and Osmania Hospital buildings located along the Musi River. He said a new building for Osmania Hospital is being constructed at Goshamahal, while the existing hospital building is proposed to be preserved and developed as a heritage structure. Revanth Reddy also said the government plans to develop the Musi River corridor as part of Hyderabad’s night-time economy.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy invited Prince Rahim Aga Khan-V to attend the Telangana Global Summit, which will be held at Future City on December 7, 8 and 9, the release stated. Representatives from more than 100 countries are expected to participate in the summit.

The Chief Minister said Telangana is working towards increasing its contribution to India’s GDP to 10% by 2047. Reddy outlined the government’s plans for Future City, which is being developed across 30,000 acres and is envisioned as a net-zero city. Located around 20 minutes from the airport, the new city is being planned with the assistance of a Singapore-based company preparing its master plan.

A 15,000-acre green zone is also being developed within Future City. Revanth Reddy said global companies, including Amazon, have already begun operations there, underscoring the city’s potential as a major hub for investment, innovation and sustainable development, the release stated. (ANI)