A Mahindra Scorpio owner in Bihar, preparing to travel abroad, had his SUV lifted by a crane onto his home's roof for security. This unusual parking method, captured in a viral video, was reportedly done to protect the vehicle from theft while he is away. The incident has sparked a wide range of reactions on social media.

A Mahindra Scorpio owner in Bihar has caught the internet's attention after reportedly finding an unusual solution to protect his SUV while preparing to travel overseas. The owner had the Scorpio hoisted by a crane and placed on his home's roof rather than parking it outside or setting up traditional storage. Social media users have been sharing a video of the strange procedure, which shows a Mahindra Scorpio Classic being carefully raised over a house and then placed on the roof.

In the video, workmen are seen cautiously guiding the SUV toward the top of the structure while it is hanging from a crane. The car is positioned on the roof once it has been aligned, producing an amazing "parking spot" that has generated a lot of conversation on the internet.

According to reports that have surfaced accompanying the video, the owner is travelling overseas for work and was concerned about leaving his SUV at ground level while he was away. According to reports, the unique rooftop configuration was meant to keep the car safe and out of the reach of would-be robbers.

The owner reportedly did not want to leave the Scorpio alone outside the home while he was away. He chose a considerably more unusual strategy rather than depending on a paid parking facility or asking a family member to take care of the car.

The precise location of the occurrence in Bihar cannot be determined from the video alone. Additionally, it doesn't disclose who the owner is, how long the SUV is anticipated to stay on the top, or whether any local or structural permits were acquired prior to the crane operation.

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Naturally, the sight of a full-size SUV being lifted onto a home rooftop has sparked a range of responses on social media. While some viewers have questioned the safety and feasibility of mounting such a large car on a structure, others have seen the action as a clever solution to vehicle security worries. The incident has also highlighted just how far some vehicle owners may go to protect their prized possessions when conventional parking options are not considered suitable.