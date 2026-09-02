A CCTV video of a woman placing a small lamp at a road intersection in Tarneit, Melbourne, has sparked online criticism and speculation about a ritual. However, there is no evidence linking the incident to black magic, while residents cite safety concerns.

A CCTV video showing a woman placing a small lamp in the middle of a road in Melbourne’s western suburbs has triggered concern and speculation among local residents and social media users.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday evening at a T-intersection on Knowsley Avenue in Tarneit. In the footage, the woman is seen walking towards the intersection while carrying a small lamp. She then places the object on the road before leaving the area with a man who was accompanying her.

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A resident identified as Gurjeet reportedly reviewed the CCTV footage and shared it with local news outlet Wyndham TV. He raised questions about the reason behind the act and speculated that it could have been part of a ritual. Some social media users subsequently linked the incident to claims about black magic, although there is no evidence confirming such allegations.

The video has since circulated online, prompting criticism from several users. Some expressed concern that incidents of this nature could lead to negative perceptions of the Indian community, while others questioned why an object was placed directly on a public road.

However, the woman’s intention remains unclear, and there is no confirmed information about why she placed the lamp at the intersection or whether it was connected to any religious or ritual practice.

Residents have also highlighted the potential safety concerns associated with leaving objects on roads. Items placed in the path of vehicles could create hazards for motorists and pedestrians, particularly at intersections.