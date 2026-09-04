A six-year-old girl was left injured after a pack of stray dogs attacked her inside a residential society in Ghaziabad, with the shocking incident captured on CCTV.

A six-year-old girl was left injured after a pack of stray dogs attacked her inside a residential society in Ghaziabad, with the shocking incident captured on CCTV. The incident unfolded at Star Rameshwaram Society in Raj Nagar Extension, where the child was walking through the residential complex when a stray dog suddenly charged towards her.

The CCTV footage shows the dog biting onto the girl’s dress and dragging her towards a group of three other dogs. Within moments, the frightened child was surrounded by the pack as she desperately struggled to escape.

Scroll to load tweet…

A woman who witnessed the attack immediately sprang into action, using her sandals to drive the dogs away. Other residents soon rushed to the spot and helped move the girl to safety.

The child sustained injuries in the attack and was later taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The incident has sparked fresh concern among residents, who alleged that repeated complaints about stray dogs inside the society have failed to prompt concrete action from municipal authorities. Residents have urged officials to intervene urgently and take effective measures to prevent such attacks from happening again.