BJP's NV Subhash slammed the Congress and Samajwadi Party for their criticism over the appointment of retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as CEO of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, questioning their credibility and contribution to the temple's construction.

BJP Slams Opposition Over CEO Appointment

Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson NV Subhash criticised the Congress and Samajwadi Party over their comments on the appointment of retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Reacting to the criticism of the appointment, Subhash defended Mishra's credentials and questioned the contribution of the two opposition parties to the construction of the Ram temple. Speaking to ANI, he said, "The BJP ridicules the Congress and Samajwadi Party's comments about the appointment of the great military soldier who has served the country and the nation in difficult times. The BJP questions the credibility of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. They have not contributed a single rupee to build the great Ram temple, but now are asking about its mismanagement. Both parties always want to hurt the sentiments of Hindus, and to get the votes of Hindus in the upcoming UP Assembly elections, they are shedding crocodile tears."

New CEO and Trustees Appointed

His remarks came after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), besides appointing three new trustees. The decisions were made during a meeting of the trust's trustees in Ayodhya. During the meeting, they discussed the CEO appointment, the filling of vacant trustee positions, the approval of the 2025–26 annual accounts, the progress of the SIT probe into alleged financial irregularities, and ongoing developments before the Supreme Court.

Mishra's Credentials

Mishra was appointed on the recommendation of the committee constituted to select the CEO. He possesses 39 years of experience in various branches of the Indian Air Force, extensive leadership credentials, and has been awarded the Uttam Yuddh Seva Medal.

CEO's First Meeting

On Thursday, Mishra attended the Trust's first meeting after his appointment at its office in Ayodhya on Thursday. The meeting was attended by senior Trust members, including Govind Dev Giri Maharaj and Dinesh Ji, along with newly appointed trustee and advocate Madan Mohan Pandey.

Speaking after the meeting, Mishra said it was primarily an introductory session and that he would spend the next few days understanding his responsibilities before formally taking charge as CEO.