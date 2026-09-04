A bizarre sight over Hyderabad’s skyline left a woman momentarily convinced that a fire had broken out - only for the “smoke” to turn out to be a gigantic swarm of mosquitoes.

A bizarre sight over Hyderabad’s skyline left a woman momentarily convinced that a fire had broken out - only for the “smoke” to turn out to be a gigantic swarm of mosquitoes. Instagram user Monica Juyal shared the footage online after spotting dark, smoke-like formations hovering above a cluster of trees. At first glance, the sight appeared eerily similar to thick plumes rising from a fire.

In the video, Juyal pointed her camera towards the mysterious formations as she tried to figure out what was happening. “Look at that. When I saw this, initially I thought maybe there's a fire, maybe something big was burning behind the trees,” she said.

“I thought to myself then that it couldn't possibly be flames, it had to be something else. Can you guess what it is? It's a swarm of mosquitoes flying in the air. A huge swarm of them,” she said.

The footage showed multiple dense, dark formations swirling above the trees, that could easily be mistaken for smoke billowing from a raging blaze.

Juyal captioned the video “Mosquito attack in Hyderabad,” and the footage soon triggered a flurry of reactions online. While some users speculated about the possible reason behind the massive gathering, others offered explanations rooted in nature.

One user attributed the phenomenon to the declining number of dragonflies, which are natural predators of mosquitoes. Another suggested that the insects could be male mosquitoes gathering in large numbers to attract females for mating.