BJP national president Nitin Nabin will visit Uttarakhand on September 9-10, attending organisational programmes in Haldwani and Rudrapur, meeting party workers and addressing a soldier conference.

BJP President Nitin Nabin is all set to embark on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand on September 9 and 10 where he would be taking part in various organizational programs in Haldwani and Rudrapur. The visit by the BJP President is estimated to mainly revolve around party organization and preparations for challenges ahead.

BJP President would also take part in the meeting of the Uttarakhand BJP State Working Committee, where matters relating to the organizational agenda would continue to be of major concern.

BJP State Working Committee Meeting In Spotlight

As part of his Uttarakhand visit, BJP President Nitin Nabin would attend the meeting of the working committee of the BJP state party. Discussions are estimated to revolve around the issues related to organization, coordination within the organization and preparations for challenges ahead.

Meeting with Party Leader and Party Members

Nabin is supposed to meet the senior leaders of BJP and the workers during the tour. Meetings could be focused on expansion of the organisation, cooperation between the party's different level structures, and outreach of the BJP to various segments of the population.

His meeting with the party members on ground will enable him to get acquainted with the concerns of the party at the state and local level as well as reasserting the strategy of BJP in Uttarakhand.

Meet with the Soldier Conference

Another significant meeting that will take place as part of the visit of Nabin will be the one with the soldiers. It will offer him a chance to interact with the members of the army.

Issues such as role of defence personnel and welfare of the soldiers and their families are expected to be discussed during the meeting.

Nitin Nabin’s Organisational Tour

Since Nitin took up the position of the national president of BJP, he has been paying visits to different states. His visit to Uttarakhand is also part of this tour.

The two day visit is likely to provide the State BJP leadership and cadre the chance to deliberate on organizational issues face-to-face with the national leadership. It may also assist in charting the way forward for the organizational efforts of the party at the state level.