Founder Saksham Gaur discovered his team's secret WhatsApp group, initially fearing it was for complaints. He soon learned they used it to coordinate work independently, reducing their reliance on him. Gaur viewed this not as a betrayal but as a sign of successful leadership.

A Pune-based founder got an unexpected shock after discovering that his entire team had a WhatsApp group he knew nothing about. His first instinct was to wonder whether his employees had created a secret group to discuss him. But what he discovered next turned an awkward moment into an unexpected lesson in leadership, delegation and building an independent team.

Saksham Gaur, founder of Metro Media House, shared the experience on LinkedIn shortly after posting a video about how his team had become better than him at their work. When he discovered the WhatsApp group, he initially feared the worst. However, the group’s name, “MMH X SAKSHAM”, quickly revealed that it was not an employee complaint group.

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Instead, the group had become a space where his employees could coordinate work without constantly depending on him. Gaur explained that the team discusses completed tasks, pending work and problems that need solving before deciding which matters actually require his involvement.

“I am now my own company’s client. Turns out, it’s not a group against me. It’s a group that runs without me,” he said.

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The discovery also explained why Gaur often received the same response when asking his employees for updates: “Nothing, Saksham. All taken care of.”

What initially felt like a “mock betrayal” eventually became a sign that his hiring and management approach was working. Gaur said founders should not try to control every aspect of a company forever. Instead, they should build teams capable of handling responsibilities independently, allowing founders to concentrate on bigger priorities and business growth.

“Your job as a founder isn’t to manage everything forever,” he said.

Gaur ultimately embraced the discovery, saying that a team capable of operating without its founder represents effective hiring and leadership. His story resonated with LinkedIn users, many of whom viewed the WhatsApp group as evidence of trust, autonomy and a healthy workplace culture.

The unusual incident offers a simple lesson for entrepreneurs: sometimes, being left out of the conversation can actually mean you have built a team that no longer needs constant supervision.

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