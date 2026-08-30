AP CM Chandrababu Naidu is set to inaugurate the first phase of the Velugonda irrigation project, fulfilling a 30-year-old dream. He laid the foundation in 1996 and now inaugurates it to benefit drought-prone districts like Prakasam and Nellore.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the first phase of the Velugonda irrigation project and release water on Monday, fulfilling three decades old dream of people of drought-prone areas of Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts.

According to the release, a historic moment will unfold as Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who laid the foundation stone for the Velugonda project on March 5, 1996, as the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, will personally inaugurate its first phase three decades later. The State Government is organising the inauguration ceremony on a grand scale under the theme 'Velugonda Jala Sirulu - Abhivruddhiki Rekkalu' (Velugonda Waters - Wings for Development).

A Lifeline for the Region

For a region that has suffered for decades from inadequate rainfall, depleted groundwater, fluoride contamination and shortage of irrigation water, Velugonda is not merely an irrigation project, but a lifeline that can transform its future.

Project Scope and Benefits

The project has been designed to divert Krishna waters from the Srisailam reservoir through gravity, store them in Nallamala Sagar and utilise them through the main canals for irrigation and drinking water requirements.

Once the Velugonda project becomes fully operational, it will provide irrigation to 4.47 lakh acres and benefit people in 30 mandals across Prakasam, Markapuram, Nellore and Kadapa districts. Around 23 lakh people, including those living in fluoride-affected areas, will benefit from the drinking water component.

Phase-I Details

With the inauguration of Phase-I, 10.70 TMC of Krishna water will be released into Nallamala Sagar. In the first phase, the government aims to provide irrigation to approximately 1.19 lakh acres and drinking water to 4 lakh people.

Economic Impact and Future Prospects

The availability of Velugonda waters is expected to create new opportunities in agriculture. Improved irrigation security will reduce uncertainty for farmers and facilitate crop diversification. Reduced dependence on groundwater will also create greater scope for the development of horticulture, agro-processing and food-processing sectors. This, in turn, is expected to improve employment opportunities in rural areas and help curb migration, as per the release.

Overcoming Decades of Challenges

According to the release, since its foundation stone was laid in 1996, the Velugonda project has faced numerous technical, financial and construction challenges. The project progressed through several complex issues, including tunnel construction, feeder canals, head regulators, land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement.

After assuming office in 2024, the coalition government accorded the Velugonda project the highest priority and expedited the works. Special attention was given to tunnel works, feeder canals, head regulators and other allied structures, besides rehabilitation and compensation for displaced families. The government accelerated the project by disbursing Rs.768 crore in compensation to displaced families within just 48 days. In addition, Rs 169 crore was announced for those whose names were not included in the gazette or beneficiary lists, along with Rs 2 lakh each as compensation for those who attained the age of 18 after 2019.

Inauguration Schedule

As per the schedule, the Chief Minister will reach the helipad at Gantavanipalli in Dornala mandal of Markapuram district at 10.15 am tomorrow and proceed to the Velugonda project inauguration venue, as per the release. From 10.35 am to 11.20 am, the Chief Minister will participate in special puja ceremonies and inaugurate Phase-I of the Velugonda project. He will unveil the inauguration pylon, subsequently open the project gates and formally release Krishna waters into the Velugonda project. At 11.30 am, the Chief Minister will reach the public meeting venue at Gantavanipalli village and address the gathering. (ANI)