Congress held a silent protest in Haldwani over a 'shuddhikaran' havan at Mallikarjun Kharge's rally site. Party leaders called it an insult to the Dalit community, demanded an FIR, and announced plans for more statewide protests.

Congress on Sunday held a silent protest in Haldwani over the 'shuddhikaran' (purification) havan conducted at Ramlila Maidan after party president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally at the venue.

Congress Demands FIR, Plans More Protests

Earlier, Uttarakhand Assembly Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya said the protest will be held peacefully and will include the recitation of the Ram Dhun. He alleged that the administration has not granted them permission for the demonstration, but said the "Congress will go ahead with the protest" and reiterated the demand for the registration of an FIR in the matter.

He further said that the "issue will not end with today's protest". "Congress workers across Uttarakhand will visit police stations tomorrow and submit complaints seeking registration of an FIR."

Arya added that on September 7, the Congress will hold a major protest and march on the streets of Dehradun, with party workers expected to participate from across the state. "This is not just an insult to Kharge ji; it is an insult to the entire Dalit community," Arya said, emphasising that the Congress will continue its agitation until action is taken.

BJP Accused of Being 'Anti-Dalit'

Further, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Pratima Singh accused the BJP of being "anti-Dalit". Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Bharatiya Janata Party has always been anti-Dalit. This is not a new story for them; their history goes back to the independence struggle. This is the reason they insulted Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and even burnt his effigies when the Hindu Code Bill was discussed. They didn't want a Dalit person to draft a law for the women of this society, which was drafted by Jawaharlal Nehru and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. In the same vein, we saw purification rituals and prayers being performed at the place where Kharge ji addressed a public meeting. Today, we have reached the 21st century; it is self-reliant India, yet the BJP is promoting practices like untouchability."

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi has raised his voice against this. He held a press conference yesterday and clearly said that justice will be served. We demand that an FIR be filed against those who did this heinous act. I think an FIR must be registered. You saw how an FIR was filed when Rahul Gandhi sat on a protest in the pellet gun case. So, an FIR should be registered in this case too; otherwise, every Congress worker has been on the roads since this incident happened. Make your state president apologise and get an FIR registered," she further said. (ANI)