Leaders lauded PM Modi's 137th 'Mann Ki Baat', which focused on a drug-free India, people's initiatives, and a tribute to actor Uttam Kumar. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi praised the drug-free youth theme, while others noted the mention of common people's work.

Leaders from across the country on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 137th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', highlighting its focus on a drug-free India, people's initiatives and Bengali cinema icon Uttam Kumar.

Odisha CM Lauds Focus on Drug-Free Youth

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the episode was inspiring and had resonated with women and the general public, while highlighting the Prime Minister's focus on ensuring a drug-free youth. "Today marked the 137th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program. The narrative presented today was highly inspiring and has certainly resonated deeply with our mothers, sisters, and the general public," Majhi said.

He said a key theme of the discussion was Drugs-Free India, with a specific focus on ensuring a drug-free youth. Majhi added that the Odisha government had issued directives to police and forest department officials to control the trafficking of ganja and prevent its cultivation altogether. "A key theme of today's discussion was Drugs-Free India, with a specific focus on ensuring a drug-free youth... We have issued directives to police and forest department officials on controlling the trafficking of ganja and preventing its cultivation altogether...," he said.

'Reflects Sentiments of Citizens'

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said 'Mann Ki Baat' reflected the sentiments of citizens and the country's youth. "The Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' reflects the sentiments of the nation's 140 crore citizens and its youth," Bhandari said.

Referring to the 'Bharat Rajya' website mentioned by PM Modi during the programme, Bhandari said it was launched by an individual to help people learn about the country's history. He said the Prime Minister takes initiatives of common people to a wider audience. "The 'Bharat Rajya' website--which Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about--was launched by an individual of the country to enable us to learn about our history; in this way, the Prime Minister takes the initiatives of the common people to a wider audience...," he added.

Tribute to Uttam Kumar Welcomed

In Kolkata, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar welcomed PM Modi's mention of Bengali film icon Uttam Kumar during the programme. "... Today, on Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister spoke about the great actor Uttam Kumar and also gave a statement in Bengali. Prime Minister thinks deeply about Bengal. Uttam Kumar has always been an iconic hero of the Bengali film industry. To mark his centenary, the West Bengal government is organising a grand event on the 4th, and we will celebrate it throughout the year..." Majumdar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar in the 137th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', ahead of the actor's birth centenary on September 3. PM Modi described Uttam Kumar as a versatile performer who captivated audiences and earned a lasting place in their hearts. "On September 3, we will mark the birth centenary of legendary actor Uttam Kumar. A versatile performer, he captivated audiences with his remarkable portrayals and earned a lasting place in the hearts of people," the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad listened to 'Mann KI Baat" in Patna.

"Mann Ki Baat" is the flagship monthly radio programme of the Government of India through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi connects with citizens across the nation, sharing inspiring stories, innovative ideas, and people-led initiatives that are driving positive change. (ANI)