Following heavy rain in Raigad, Maharashtra, a protective wall at the HPCL Patalganga LPG plant collapsed, washing away approximately 3,000 gas cylinders. These cylinders were later seen floating in the Patalganga River, prompting officials to issue an urgent safety warning.

A disturbing video came from Maharashtra's Raigad during heavy rain. The rapid flow of water from the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant carried away around 3,000 gas cylinders, which were later found floating in the Patalganga River. Officials stated that the plant's protective wall broke due to severe rain, allowing flood water to access the premises immediately. The cylinders were eventually swept away in the Patalganga River and Kharpada Creek.

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Amazed citizens were observed filming the floating cylinders from a bridge. According to the government, there's a chance that some of the cylinders that fell into the river contained gas.

People who discover these floating petrol cylinders in the Patalganga River or in the surrounding regions are urged by Raigad Collector Kishan Javle to turn them up right away to the relevant authorities or the business.

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The government has asked citizens to assist in turning over these cylinders to the administration or the corporation as soon as possible for safety concerns. “There is no assurance that the cylinders that washed into the river are safe or contain gas. It may be quite risky to pick them up, open them, or take them home for use or out of curiosity,” the collector said.

Officials are assessing the situation and efforts are underway to trace and recover the cylinders washed away by the floodwaters.

Over the last week, persistent rain has caused chaos in a number of areas of Maharashtra. One of the most severely impacted districts is Raigad, where several locations have experienced floods and overflowing rivers.