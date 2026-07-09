A viral video from Pune shows a man desperately clinging to his car in chest-deep floodwaters, refusing to let it go. This act of dedication, highlighting the emotional bond between an owner and his vehicle, ended with a JCB rescuing the car. The video has since garnered millions of views and emotional responses online.

A remarkable video of a guy risking his own safety to safeguard his automobile during heavy floods has captivated millions of people on social media. The poignant video showcases some people's strong commitment to their automobiles, demonstrating that for many, a car is much more than just a mode of transportation.

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While automobiles are frequently seen as everyday necessity or financial investments, they may also have years of memories, personal milestones, and emotional worth. That emotional link was on full show in a video that has gone viral and elicited significant emotions online. The original video shows that the video is from Pimple Gurav in Pune. A guy can be seen holding onto the back end of an automobile that is nearly completely buried in floodwater. He looks to be clutching just the tailboard, which has separated from the car, at first glance.

The automobile is still intact and floating in the floodwater as the video goes on. The man is standing in chest-deep water, yet he won't let go, sticking close to the car to prevent it from floating away or becoming totally immersed.

A JCB comes shortly after to rescue the stuck car. While the owner is still in the water, the heavy gear carefully removes the automobile from the flooded region, aiding in the recovery process.

The man shows his will to keep what many consider to be one of his most prized assets by clinging to the car until it is safely removed, even as it floats in the powerful stream.

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Internet Reacts

Millions of people have watched the touching and poignant film, which is still going viral on social media. Additionally, thousands of people who were inspired by the owner's tenacity have responded to the video. Many viewers expressed sympathy for the man, acknowledging that a car often represents years of hard work, savings, and cherished memories. Others described the scene as heartbreaking, while several praised his courage and dedication.