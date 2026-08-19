CM Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a key BJP organisational meeting in Dehradun, focusing on booth-level strengthening, worker coordination, public outreach and taking government welfare schemes to people.

An important meeting of BJP was organised by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami at the party headquarters of Dehradun on Tuesday. The leaders attending the meeting included those from the three Lok Sabha constituencies of Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and Haridwar, which include MPs, MLAs, district presidents, state office-bearers and other senior party leaders.

The BJP organisational meeting held on Tuesday focused on enhancing the organisational network and presence of the BJP at grassroots level.

BJP’s Emphasis on Organisational Activities at Booth Level

According to the statement issued by the office of the Chief Minister, the leaders assessed the party’s activities in the three Lok Sabha constituencies and deliberated on the ways to ensure greater organisational activities at the booth level. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that BJP’s strength lies in its organisational activities and dedicated workers.

Workers to Bridge Gap Between Government and Public

The Chief Minister asked elected representatives and leaders of political parties to keep in touch with workers on a regular basis and give importance to matters concerning the public.

He referred to the workers as being an important means to connect the government with its citizens. As mentioned by Dhami, the role of the workers is to facilitate the transmission of suggestions and grievances of the public to the government as well as the welfare schemes for them.

Preparations for Organisational Programs & Campaigns Talked About

Other items on the agenda of the discussion included the preparation of the upcoming programs and campaigns. Dhami said that information related to the welfare schemes, government policies and developmental plans of the government at the centre and the state should be known to every individual in society.

BJP Looks Forward to More Vigorous Outreach to Citizens

He also emphasized the need for more vigour in their future public contact and public service drives. Building up each booth, active participation of the workers, and constant engagement with the citizens were emphasized as important organizational objectives.

The meeting was presided over by BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, MPs Trivendra Singh Rawat and Anil Baluni, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, cabinet ministers, MLAs, district presidents, state office bearers, and others.