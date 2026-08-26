A viral video has left social media amused and divided after a man gifted his friend and his wife a sketch on their special day, before revealing he had tattooed the same portrait on his chest. While some called the gesture heartfelt and extraordinary, others found it awkward, particularly because the friend's wife was included in the tattoo.

A viral video of an unusual gift has left social media users laughing, confused and divided. The clip shows a man presenting his friend and his wife with a hand-drawn sketch of the couple on their special day. At first, the gesture appears simple and heartfelt. But the moment takes an unexpected turn when the man reveals that he has gone one step further. He opens his shirt to show that the very same sketch of the couple has been permanently tattooed on his chest.

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What may have been intended as a grand tribute to friendship quickly became the part of the video that caught everyone's attention.

The groom's expression steals the show

Viewers were particularly amused by the groom's facial expression after he saw the tattoo. One viral reaction summed up the moment perfectly, saying the groom appeared to go from thinking, “That’s wholesome” to wondering, “Why exactly did you choose my wife?” in just seconds.

Another user joked that tattooing a close friend might still be understandable, but including the friend's wife on the chest made the gesture feel “creepy”.

Several people also joked about what could happen if the couple ever divorced. Comments such as “Divorce loading”, “What if they get divorced?” and “This is guaranteed to end badly” flooded the post.

Internet divided over the unusual friendship gesture

Not everyone saw anything strange in the tattoo. Some users described the gesture as touching, praising the man for showing deep affection and loyalty towards his friend.

One person wrote that people should stop judging a relationship they knew nothing about, while another suggested there could be a meaningful personal reason behind the tattoo.

However, the mixed reactions kept coming. Some found the act sweet and emotional, while others questioned why someone would permanently tattoo another man's wife on his chest.

A few users made jokes about the trio's friendship, while others focused entirely on the groom's visibly surprised reaction.