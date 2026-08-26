Congress MLA Jassi Petwar hit out at the BJP-led Haryana government over severe waterlogging in Gurugram, alleging lack of planning, incompetence, and corruption. He said the city's pride is at stake, citing flooded high-end areas.

Congress Slams 'Failed Policies'

Congress MLA Jassi Petwar on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led Haryana government over severe waterlogging in Gurugram, alleging that the situation was the result of a lack of planning, incompetence, and "failed policies." Speaking to ANI while addressing the waterlogging situation in Gurugram, Petwar described the city as the "pride" of Haryana, which was witnessing severe flooding, with water reportedly rising to the roofs of buses and schoolchildren remaining trapped for several hours.

"Gurugram, which is the pride of our state of Haryana, is in such a state today that water has risen up to the roofs of buses. Small children--five- to seven-year-old school children--remained trapped for ten hours, and traffic jams stretched for kilometres," Petwar said.

He alleged that the government had failed to put in place adequate planning and systems to deal with waterlogging in Gurugram and Faridabad. "The government has no plan and no system, which has left metropolitan cities like Gurugram and Faridabad completely waterlogged," the Congress MLA said.

Petwar also attacked the Haryana government over the condition of Gurugram, questioning how the city could attract investment and development when even high-end residential areas were facing severe waterlogging. "Now, in Gurugram, where an apartment costs 200 to 250 crore rupees, 10 feet of water has accumulated there as well," he said.

Corruption and Tendering Policies Blamed

The Congress leader further alleged that corruption and the government's tendering policies were responsible for poor-quality infrastructure work. "Everything is driven by rampant corruption because negative-bidding tenders are being issued today. I demanded in the previous Assembly session that this negative tender policy be stopped," Petwar said.

He claimed that negative bidding affected the quality of work and prevented projects from being completed within their targeted deadlines.

Attack on Gurugram MP

Petwar also criticised Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh over his remarks that the city's problems had existed since the Congress government. "Such things should not be said; he was also the MP and minister from Gurugram earlier. Now there has been a BJP government for 12 years, and once again he is a minister at the Centre," Petwar said.

The Congress MLA alleged that Rao Inderjit, who has represented Gurugram in Parliament for over two decades, should take responsibility for the situation and resign. "For the past 22 years, he has been the MP from Gurugram. This means the flaw lies somewhere within, and they are unable to save that city. Yet, they win votes by invoking caste and identity politics; therefore, Rao Inderjit should take responsibility and step down," he said.

Opposition Leader Echoes Criticism

This comes after the Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Wednesday criticised the state government over the waterlogging situation in Gurugram, alleging that poor drainage, sewage, and sanitation systems have pushed the city toward "ruin" over the last 12 years.

Hooda said Gurugram, which was envisioned as a city of international standards, has witnessed worsening civic conditions due to a lack of maintenance and infrastructure management. He asserted, "The reality is that the government has brought Gurugram to the brink of ruin over these 12 years. There is no proper sewage system, no maintenance of other systems, no sanitation work, and no drainage work being done. Twelve years ago, it never used to get flooded like this, even though there has been much heavier rainfall in the past."

Gurugram Grapples with Monsoon Fury

Several parts of Gurugram witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic congestion following continuous rainfall in the city.

On Tuesday, a cement-laden truck sank into the road in Sector 9 amid waterlogging, highlighting the impact of heavy showers on roads and traffic movement.

The Rajiv Chowk Subway was also inundated with rainwater, with visuals showing children bathing in the flooded underpass. Several areas, including Narsinghpur, reported traffic snarls as vehicles moved at a slow pace due to accumulated water.

In view of the heavy rainfall and the possibility of further waterlogging, the Gurugram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) advised corporate offices, government and private schools, and other institutions to encourage employees and staff to work from home to reduce traffic congestion and facilitate repair and maintenance work on roads and drains. (ANI)