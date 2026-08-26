India is getting ready to send help to Nepal after devastating flash floods killed at least 16 people and left hundreds missing. Sources in the Defence Ministry have confirmed that the Indian Air Force is on full standby for any rescue and relief work.

India is preparing to send relief supplies to Nepal, where devastating flash floods have killed at least 16 people and left hundreds missing. Defence Ministry sources said the Indian Air Force (IAF) is completely ready for any relief and rescue operations. The news comes as over 100 Indians are also reported missing in the affected areas. India is getting ready to send aid as quickly as possible. The sources added that the IAF is fully prepared to carry out any task given by the government.

IAF's C-17 and C-130 transport aircraft are on standby, loaded with relief materials, medicines, and heavy machinery to clear debris. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been put on alert for any operations in the neighbouring country. These flash floods, caused by a surge of water from the Tibetan side of the border, have caused massive damage in Nepal's Nuwakot and Dhading districts. Several villages, settlements, roads, and bridges have been washed away. Hydropower projects and other infrastructure have also been damaged. Rescue and damage assessment work is currently underway.

The Nepal Army has deployed helicopters and disaster response teams to the affected areas. According to the Nepal Tourism Board, 384 tourists are missing. This includes 291 foreigners and 93 Nepali citizens. Among the missing foreigners, 105 are Indian citizens and 37 are Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

India's External Affairs Ministry stated that the Indian Embassy in Nepal is in touch with local authorities. They are working to ensure quick rescue and relief for Indian nationals affected by the sudden, severe floods. The embassy confirmed that rescue and relief operations are ongoing, and these efforts are being stepped up in coordination with the Nepal government. India is closely watching the situation and working with the Nepalese government to help its citizens.

This development from India came just hours after the Nepal Army said it had not yet asked for any help from India, the NDRF, or the Indian Army. Official sources in New Delhi said they are in regular contact with Kathmandu and are keeping a close eye on the situation across the border. The aid is being prepared on humanitarian grounds. It will be sent as soon as Nepal officially shares its requirements, or if the situation demands urgent help.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah. He expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the devastating floods. According to government sources, PM Modi assured Shah of India's full support and promised all possible humanitarian and relief assistance to Nepal.