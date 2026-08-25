Police investigating the disappearance of jewellery worth nearly Rs 4 lakh from a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh were surprised to discover that the suspected 'thief' was a stray dog. CCTV footage showed the animal carrying away a patient attendant’s bag, apparently attracted by food inside. Police tracked its movement and recovered the bag.

In an amusing and bizarre incident in Madhya Pradesh, police investigating the disappearance of jewellery worth nearly Rs 4 lakh from a government hospital discovered that the suspected thief was not a person but a stray dog. The unusual incident took place at the District Hospital in Mandsaur, where a woman's bag containing gold and silver ornaments, along with cash, disappeared from the surgical ward. CCTV footage later showed a dog picking up the bag in its mouth and walking away.

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The jewellery was eventually recovered, reportedly intact.

Bag disappears while woman attends injured son

The bag belonged to Latabai Valmiki, a resident of Kayampur under the Nahargarh police station area. She had come to the hospital after her son was admitted with an arm injury.

According to police, as reported by NDTV, Latabai had kept the bag containing jewellery and around Rs 2,000 in cash near her child. When she woke up, the bag was missing.

The valuables included a gold mangalsutra, gold rings, earrings, a nose ring, gold beads, a silver waist belt, anklets, ghungroos and silver toe rings. Their combined value was estimated at around Rs 4 lakh.

Latabai subsequently approached the City Kotwali police station and lodged a complaint.

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CCTV reveals an unexpected 'thief'

Given the value of the missing jewellery, police immediately began searching for a possible thief. Head Constable Ajay Solanki was tasked with tracing the missing bag.

Officers checked CCTV cameras installed across the hospital premises. What they found, however, was completely unexpected.

The footage allegedly showed a stray dog entering the surgical ward at around 4 am, picking up the bag in its mouth and walking away.

Police then tracked the dog's movement through other CCTV cameras across the hospital complex.

Food inside bag may have attracted dog

According to Kotwali police station in-charge Pushpendra Singh Rathore, Latabai later told officers that the bag also contained biscuits and other food items.

Police believe the smell of the food may have attracted the dog, prompting it to pick up the entire bag and carry it away.

By following its movement through the CCTV network, officers eventually traced the bag to an open area within the hospital premises.

To Latabai's relief, the jewellery and cash were reportedly still inside.

Police recover valuables, internet reacts

After completing the required formalities, police returned the recovered valuables to Latabai on Monday evening.

The incident also triggered amused reactions on social media after the CCTV footage surfaced online. Several users joked about the unusual 'thief', with one remarking that even dogs had now started stealing jewellery. Others jokingly compared the animal to corrupt politicians.

Beyond the humour, the incident has also raised serious questions about security at the government hospital. A stray dog was allegedly able to enter a surgical ward, move around the premises and carry away a patient's attendant's belongings without being stopped.

While the CCTV system ultimately helped police recover the valuables, the bizarre case has put the spotlight on hospital security and stray-animal management at the facility.