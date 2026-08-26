A Zomato user's post went viral on X after they shared a screenshot of an order with an unusually high delivery fee of Rs 744 for a Rs 379 food item. The post, which humorously questioned if the order would be delivered by flight, sparked a widespread social media debate about the exorbitant costs associated with food delivery platforms.

A Zomato user was astonished by the extremely high delivery charge offered for a food purchase, and their post went popular on X. A screenshot of the user's order, posted by @Rudra_pvt_, revealed an item total of Rs 379. Nevertheless, a number of other fees were included in the final payment, with the delivery partner cost making up a significant chunk of the total.

The order included a restaurant packing cost of Rs 19, a delivery partner fee of Rs 744, a platform fee of Rs 14.90, and GST of Rs 149.50, according to the screenshot posted in the post. The entire amount owed, including these fees, was Rs 1,306.40. The user then applied a restaurant coupon, bringing the amount down to Rs 1,166. Reacting to the steep delivery charge, the user captioned the post, “Order flight se deliver hoga kya 🤔"

A Look At Viral Post

Scroll to load tweet…

Social Media Reacts

Social media users began to comment on the abnormally high price as soon as the post gained popularity. While some condemned meal delivery services for what they saw as exorbitant costs, others noted that these charges might dramatically raise the price of an otherwise small order.

One user tagged Swiggy and Swiggy Cares while criticising delivery platforms, saying, “😂😂😂@Swiggy @SwiggyCares on name of services their are fooling thousands of people everyday and all money goes in their account, we know how much they care about their delivery partners."

Another user highlighted the impact of additional charges on customers’ budgets, writing, “These fees can seriously hurt our pockets there should definitely be some limits."

A third user shared a similar experience and compared the charges with another food-delivery service.