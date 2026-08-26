A viral video has sparked online outrage, showing a man allegedly tethering an endangered Ganges River dolphin to his bicycle. The man is accused of killing the animal in Bihar to create social media reels, prompting calls for authorities to investigate the act of cruelty.

Online outrage has been sparked by a widely shared video of a guy apparently tethering a Ganges River dolphin to his bicycle before using it to create social media reels. Users criticised the purported deed and questioned how an endangered animal could be used as social media fodder when the video appeared on X.

The post was shared by the X account @gemsofbabus with the caption, “Man, what are these people even up to? They are literally killing and harassing Ganges river dolphins, which are an endangered species. All this just to make Reels and Shorts? This is so sad."

In the first video, the dolphin appears to be alive while being tied to the bicycle. The animal looks to be dead in a follow-up video posted by the same account, and the man is allegedly recording a reel with it.

The post specifics claim that a guy named Netlal Kumar was engaged in the crime, which purportedly happened in Bihar. According to the posts, the dolphin was captured with the goal of extracting its oil and utilising the event to provide material for social media.

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A second post shared by the same account highlighted the conservation concerns surrounding the species. It read, “Only about 5,000 Ganga river dolphins are left in the world. This guy caught and killed one and is now making reels about it. Absolutely shameful. Bihar Govt must take strict action. Endangered wildlife is not content for social media. 🙏"

The claims in the posts prompted calls for authorities, including the Bihar Police and forest officials, to investigate the incident and take action if the allegations are confirmed.