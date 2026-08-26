As India prepares to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on August 28, a little girl has warmed hearts by tying rakhis to security guards in her housing society. Her mother said she insisted that her 'security bhaiyas' receive the same rakhis as her own brothers. The sweet gesture won praise, with many calling it a beautiful lesson in respect and gratitude.

Raksha Bandhan is more than just a festival of brothers and sisters for millions of Indians. The festival celebrates affection, trust and the promise of protection, with sisters traditionally tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. Ahead of the festival, a little girl has reminded the internet that some of the sweetest sibling-like bonds do not always come from blood relations.

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'Security bhaiyas' get the same rakhis

A heartwarming video shared online shows the young girl tying rakhis to the security guards in her housing society.

According to her mother, the child insisted that her “security bhaiyas” should receive the same rakhis as her own brothers. For the little girl, the men who watch over her society and greet residents every day were deserving of the same affectionate gesture.

The simple moment has struck a chord with social media users, with many praising both the child and her mother.

Internet calls it a lesson in respect

“Children should learn to respect people. Maybe the next generation will be better than us,” one user commented.

Another wrote that a rakhi could be tied to everyone who protects us, while several others simply called the child adorable and praised the gesture as thoughtful and beautiful.

Many viewers felt the video perfectly captured the wider spirit of Raksha Bandhan, recognising care and protection beyond conventional family relationships.

A small gesture with a big message

Not everyone agreed though with the gesture. One user argued that the sacred tradition should not be diluted beyond its usual meaning. However, most reactions focused on the warmth of the child's gesture.

As Raksha Bandhan approaches, the little girl's decision to include her society’s guards has given the festival a touching modern expression.

After all, some bonds are formed by family, while others grow through everyday kindness, care and respect. And sometimes, all it takes is a small rakhi to acknowledge them.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Friday, August 28. For Delhi, the main morning window for the rakhi ceremony falls between 5:57 am and 9:48 am, while the exact timing may vary slightly by location.