The fully indigenous AK-203 'Sher' rifle has successfully completed its firing trials in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. Manufactured at the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited facility, the event marks a step in India's journey towards self-reliance.

Indigenous AK-203 'Sher' Completes Firing Trials

The fully indigenous AK-203 rifle, named 'Sher', has successfully completed its firing trials at the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) facility in Korwa, Amethi, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

The indigenous AK-203 'Sher' was manufactured at IRRPL in Korwa, Amethi. In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office shared, "India Cuts The Cord On Imports, Test-Fires Fully Indigenous AK-203 "Sher". The fully indigenous AK-203 'Sher', manufactured at Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) in Korwa, Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has successfully completed its firing trials."

India Cuts The Cord On Imports, Test-Fires Fully Indigenous AK-203 "Sher" The fully indigenous AK-203 ‘Sher’, manufactured at Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) in Korwa, Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has successfully completed its firing trials. Under the leadership of Hon.… — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) August 26, 2026

The post said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a major destination for defence manufacturing and contributing to India's journey towards self-reliance. "Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a leading destination for defence manufacturing and contributing significantly to India's journey towards self-reliance," the post read.

UP CM Launches Scheme for Women's Free Bus Travel

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister launched the 'Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yatra' scheme and flagged off special buses to provide free travel facilities to women aged 60 years and above in the state.

Speaking at the launch event in Lucknow, CM Yogi said the scheme was aimed at making the journey of women more convenient and dignified and strengthening their self-reliance. "The maternal power that has eased the path of family and society throughout her life--our resolve to make her journey smooth and dignified is being realised in the double-engine government," the Chief Minister said.

Under the scheme, women aged 60 years and above will be provided free bus travel facilities.

The Chief Minister also said that on Raksha Bandhan, mothers, sisters and daughters would be provided free bus travel along with one accompanying person. "The honour of maternal power and their convenience is our priority," CM Yogi said. (ANI)