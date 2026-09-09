The launch of Tamil Nadu's Thaimaman Gold Ring Scheme is postponed due to CM C Joseph Vijay's trip abroad. Health Minister KG Arunraj also announced new health initiatives like a bone marrow registry and a ban on plastic for serving food.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister KG Arunraj on Wednesday said the inauguration of the flagship Thaimaman Gold Ring Scheme, scheduled for September 25, has been postponed as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to travel abroad.

Assuring beneficiaries that there would be no compromise on the quality of gold distributed under the scheme, Arunraj said the gold rings would carry registered hallmark certification and would be made of pure gold. Tamil Nadu Health Minister KG Arunraj said, “Thaimaman gold ring scheme, which is planned to be inaugurated on September 25th, is getting postponed since the CM is going abroad. There should be no doubt, since the gold will be with a registered hallmark and pure gold.”

Health Sector Reforms Announced

Meanwhile, the Health Minister announced that the state government is setting up a dedicated bone marrow registry, modelled on existing systems for blood and eye donations, to streamline life-saving transplants. Addressing the media, Arunraj said public healthcare infrastructure was undergoing a major overhaul to bring government hospitals on par with private healthcare facilities, in line with Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's vision for the sector. He said, "Tamil Nadu state government's health department is going to open a bone marrow registry like how we do for blood and eye donation. Anyone can come forward to donate bone marrow by registering themselves... Serving food using plastic will not be allowed in government hospitals from now on.”

The Health Minister further said authorities had been directed to address the rodent menace within hospital complexes, while a new feedback mechanism was being introduced to monitor patient experiences and improve services. “We can see rats running in and around the hospital premises, and they should be controlled. We are going to get feedback on patients' experience... CM Vijay is giving importance to the health department. He wants government hospitals to be equal to private hospitals," KG Arunraj said.

Focus on Preventive Healthcare

Outlining the government's focus on preventive healthcare, Arunraj said rising annual dengue cases were being addressed through scientific vector-control interventions. He said the department was conducting an efficacy study in Tenkasi district to assess whether mosquito repellents could help control the spread of dengue. “Dengue cases are increasing every year - we are trying to do a scientific study in Thenkasi district on whether using Mosquito repellent will be useful to controll mosquito,” the TN Health Minister said.

The Health Department is also launching a statewide awareness campaign to encourage people to reduce their dietary salt intake. Citing clinical estimates, the Minister said reducing daily salt consumption by one gram could lower the risk of heart disease by 15 per cent. He added that the department was researching low-sodium salt as an alternative to conventional salt. “The TN Government health department is in the process of creating awareness on the use of low-salt in public. If we decrease one gram of salt them we can decrease 15 percent of heart decease. We are going to do research on, Low sodium salt is there as alternative to common salt,” Tamil Nadu Health Minister KG Arunraj said.

CM Vijay's London Visit to Attract Investment

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to embark on his first official overseas visit on Thursday, travelling to London via Dubai to pitch the state as a premier investment destination. Vijay is expected to stay in London for a few days and hold meetings with industrialists from European countries. During the meetings, he is expected to urge investors to set up new businesses and make substantial investments in Tamil Nadu.

As this marks Vijay's first international trip since assuming office, authorities at Chennai Airport are coordinating logistics for the visit. A high-level Advance Security Liaison (ASL) meeting is reportedly scheduled at Chennai's old airport on Wednesday to finalise security and protocol arrangements.

Additionally, a delegation of senior officials from the state's Industries and Finance departments will reportedly travel ahead of the Chief Minister to lay the groundwork for the bilateral meetings. (ANI)