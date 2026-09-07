A content creator from Delhi, craving an authentic vada pav, documented her journey to Mumbai. The trip, which cost her nearly Rs 15,000, culminated in her finding a Rs 20 street-side vada pav, which she deemed the best of her life. The viral video of her adventure has sparked various reactions online.

How far can you go to get the taste of an authentic vada pav? It seems worthwhile for one woman to fly from Delhi to Mumbai and pay close to Rs 15,000 for the simple snack. The content producer said in an Instagram video that she started travelling to Mumbai after developing a yearning for "real" vada pav, which eventually led to a full vacation to the City of Dreams.

The woman, who goes by Witty Space on social media, described her experience in the video, saying that she was eating vada pav in Delhi when she thought it didn't taste well. She packed her luggage and made the quick decision to go to Mumbai since she was convinced that the genuine version could only be obtained there.

She claimed to have paid Rs 5,000 for a trip to Mumbai while riding in a taxi on her way to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. She chose to spend Rs 165 on a cup of tea while she waited for her flight. She paid Rs 300 for cup noodles since she was famished after boarding her aircraft at 4 PM.

She landed in Mumbai around 7 PM. But her food adventure did not go according to the plan, because of the “slow pace" of the city. She said that it took her around 70 minutes to cover just 11 km of distance, which led her to book a hotel room for Rs 4,000 per night.

The next morning, determined to finish her objective, she set out to get street-style vada pav. She really wanted to try the food from a street-side stand rather of placing an internet purchase. In the end, she discovered one where the vada pav was only Rs 20.

By then, however, she claimed she had spent around Rs 15,000 on the entire trip. At the end of the clip, she said, “ As soon as I took my first bite, I realised that Vada Pav is really available in the city of dreams. After spending so much time and money, I can say that this is the best Vada Pav of my life."

Watch Viral Video

Internet Reacts

Since then, her odd culinary adventure has generated responses on the internet. While some users could relate to the concept of going great distances for a particular meal, others questioned the value of spending Rs 15,000 on a snack that only cost Rs 20.

An individual said, “Worth it."

Meanwhile, a user wrote, “Itna crazy main bhi nahi hu vada pav ke liye… Delhi me vada pav ki bahut yaad aati hai."

Another person joked, “Vada pav pasand nahin aaega to bhi tarif to karna padegi na, 15,000 kharcha hua hai bhai"

“Ameero ke struggle," someone else quipped.