The Supreme Court strongly criticized a Greater Noida Magistrate for issuing a notice to a student over 'Cockroach Janata Party' protests, asking how the magistrate could 'dare' to violate the court's earlier order against coercive action.

SC Fumes Over Notice to Student for CJP Protest

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took strong exception to a Greater Noida Executive Magistrate issuing a notice to a 2nd-year student over his alleged campaign for participation in the proposed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests, despite the apex court’s earlier direction against coercive action against students in connection with the agitation.

'How Could a Magistrate Dare?' Asks CJI

The issue was raised before a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana during oral mentioning. The lawyer informed the apex court that the notice was issued against a second-year student of Gautam Buddha University based on a report submitted by the Noida Police.

“How could a Magistrate dare to issue notice? We made it clear no coercive action against any student. No Magistrate could violate that order,” said the CJI.

The lawyer submitted that the student had been directed to show cause as to why he should not be required to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of a similar amount to ensure preservation of peace.

Lawyer Alleges 'Fear Psychosis' Attempt

The CJI questioned how the magistrate could issue such a notice when the Supreme Court had already quashed FIRs related to the student protests and barred coercive action against students. The bench asked the lawyer to place the notice on record through petition and said it would seek an explanation from the concerned authority. The lawyer said the notice was subsequently withdrawn after the matter was reported in the press.

The lawyer submitted that the action amounted to a "prima facie contempt" and alleged that authorities in Noida and Uttar Pradesh were attempting to create a "fear psychosis" among students.

Background of the Case

This comes after the Supreme Court brought an end to criminal proceedings arising from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protests over alleged examination paper leaks by quashing FIRs registered in five States and directing that similar cases elsewhere should not be pursued. (ANI)