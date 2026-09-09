After facing 326 job rejections, a 20-year-old began creating social media content and landed a four-figure brand partnership within two months, inspiring peers with his journey.

Watching peers succeed while waiting for a breakthrough can make anyone feel left behind. For one 20-year-old, rejection came 326 times before he decided to change course. Known as Neo on Instagram, he began recording and sharing content online, turning months of disappointment into a new career.

Neo wrote, “I applied to 326 jobs and got rejected from every single one. At 20, being unemployed while watching everyone around me work made me feel like I was falling behind in life. I handed out resumes. Applied online. Tried the same jobs my friends were getting. Nothing.”

Breakthrough Through Content Creation

After repeated rejections, Neo started posting videos on social media. Within just two months, and with fewer than 1,000 followers, he secured his first four-figure brand deal. Six months later, he continues to build his presence.

He shared, “I still have a long way to go, but if you’re unemployed, struggling with job rejection, or feel like everyone your age is ahead of you, keep going. Sometimes the path that didn’t work pushes you toward one that does.” Vision For The Future

In a follow-up post, Neo outlined his approach to content. “F**k the formula. I’m just documenting my life. Travel, lifestyle, random thoughts, places I discover, things I love and whatever else feels worth sharing.”

He added that he does not want to be confined to labels like “travel creator” or “lifestyle creator.” Instead, he wants his page to reflect an authentic life, mixing travel, everyday experiences and spontaneous posts. Neo also shared that he will turn 21 in October.

Social Media Reactions

His journey has inspired many online. One user commented, “This is inspiring.” Another wrote, “We are both at the start of our content journeys… supporting as a fellow small creator.”

Others congratulated him, with one remarking, “Those employers were like ‘Nah, you’re destined for something greater than a 9-5.’” Many responded with clapping emojis, celebrating his success.