Kerala CM VD Satheesan dismissed reports of discussing the PM-SHRI scheme with Rahul Gandhi as 'baseless'. He stated that a state cabinet sub-committee is currently deliberating on the scheme's implementation, with a decision to be announced soon.

Keralam Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday denied discussing the implementation of the Centre’s PM Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme in the state with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, dismissing reports as a completely baseless news story. Speaking at a press conference, Keralam CM said that the state Cabinet Committee is holding discussions over the PM Shri scheme, clarifying that the decision on the implementation of the Centre’s PM Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme in the state will be made public soon.

"I have never discussed PM Shri issue with Rahul gandhi Thats a completely baseless news story. Cabinet sub-committee is discussing on PM Shri. Soon the decisions will be informed to the public," said VD Satheesan.

Satheesan's remarks came after CM VD Satheesan met e Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in Delhi on Tuesday.

"Met with the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, at 10 Janpath, New Delhi, today. Had an engaging discussion on key issues concerning the development of Keralam, cooperative federalism, and matters of national importance," said Satheesan.

PM-SHRI Scheme Background

Earlier, the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) administration had signed the agreement on the implementation of the Centre’s Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme on October 16 last year. However, the government reversed its stance after coalition partner Communist Party of India (CPI) alleged that neither the Cabinet nor LDF allies were consulted before execution of the pact.

Later, the state government sent a letter to the central government in November, communicating its decision to pause the scheme's rollout and establish a Cabinet sub-committee to reassess the PM-SHRI implementation.

PM SHRI School is a centrally sponsored scheme by the Government of India. This initiative is intended to develop more than 14500 The scheme is managed by the Central Government/State/UT Government/local bodies, including KVS and NVS, in which every student feels welcomed and cared for.

State Power Consumption Surges

Meanwhile, highlighting state power trends during his press conference, Keralam Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan stated that power consumption in the state has surged by 800-900 megawatts compared to last September. He assured that efforts are underway to meet the heightened demand while ensuring no extra financial strain is placed on citizens. (ANI)

"The electricity consumption has increased 800-900 megawatt from last September Ommanchandi government had a long term contract, purchasing one unit with Rs 4.29 . This contract was cancelled. Later they started to buy electricity for 8-14 rs for one unit Now we're purchasing 10rs for one unit. We're trying to deliver the demand without imposing financial burden to the public," said VD Satheesan. (ANI)