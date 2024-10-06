Violence erupts at Jalalabad BDPO office: AAP leader shot amidst election tensions

The situation intensified when Mann's camp, linked to allegations of illegal land possession, expressed concerns over the potential rejection of their nomination papers due to a complaint lodged by AAP-backed candidate Mandeep Brar, who is contesting from Muhammadewala village.

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader sustained injuries following gunfire during a violent altercation at the Block Development and Panchayat Office (BDPO) in Jalalabad, Fazilka district, on Saturday. The clash erupted when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Vardev Singh Nonni Mann and his supporters arrived at the office, where AAP members were already present.

According to police reports, tensions escalated as political leaders filed nominations for the upcoming rural body elections. The situation intensified when Mann's camp, linked to allegations of illegal land possession, expressed concerns over the potential rejection of their nomination papers due to a complaint lodged by AAP-backed candidate Mandeep Brar, who is contesting from Muhammadewala village.

The confrontation became violent when Brar reportedly engaged in a heated argument with Mann's group. During the chaos, gunshots were fired, resulting in Brar sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest. He was quickly transported to DMC Ludhiana for advanced medical treatment. Another individual was also injured in the fracas, suffering a gunshot wound to the hand, and was referred to a hospital in Faridkot.

Fazilka Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varinder Singh Brar visited the scene and confirmed that the accused held a grudge against Brar, stemming from a complaint he filed regarding the alleged illegal possession of panchayat land by Mann's supporters for a private school in their village, Chak Suhele Wala. Following the complaint, a state-issued no-objection certificate for the school was reportedly withdrawn, leading to a legal dispute.

The police have initiated the process to register a case against the individuals involved in the incident. SSP Brar assured that a thorough investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the broader implications of the ongoing political tensions in the region.

