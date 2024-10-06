IRCTC Offers 75% Discount on Train Tickets: Special 25th Anniversary Deal

IRCTC is offering huge discounts on railway tickets for the convenience of passengers. The company is celebrating its 25th anniversary. As part of this, it has already announced special discounts on some flight tickets. As part of the offer announcement, it is now giving passengers the facility to travel by train at a 75% discount. Apart from this, it is also offering some more discounts on tickets. Know more details here.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is a government-owned public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services to the Indian Railways. It was started in 1999 by the then government. It works under the Ministry of Railways. So far, more than 66 million people have registered with IRCTC. Around 7.31 lakh tickets are booked through IRCTC every day.

These days everyone is doing all their work through their smartphones. As soon as any item is booked online, it is delivered to your home. Now ticket booking has become even simpler. You can easily book tickets from anywhere to anywhere using a smartphone. People are also booking railway tickets in the same simple way. Knowing that around 7.31 lakh tickets are booked through IRCTC every day, one can understand how much people are using mobile apps and websites. Especially online discount prices are also attracting passengers.

Indian Railways is the fourth largest railway system in the world. 2.5 crore passengers travel to their destinations every day across the country. Compared to other travel expenses, cheaper and more enjoyable travel is possible only by trains. That's why most people prefer to travel by train. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), a central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Expressing happiness on reaching this milestone, it is offering special discounts on tickets for flights and trains to the passengers. As of this May, IRCTC has partnered with Indigo Airlines.

IRCTC has given special discounts on flight tickets on the occasion of its 25th anniversary. Those who purchased flight tickets through the website air.irctc.co.in or through the IRCTC Air mobile app by September 28 were given a discount of 12 percent to 20 percent on the ticket price. Apart from that, every passenger who booked a flight ticket was also given an accident insurance of Rs.50 lakh.

IRCTC has also announced discount offers on other railway services including high speed, express and special trains. As per Indian Railways rules, students, blind, handicapped, para pelagic, TB, cancer patients, kidney, leprosy patients are given concessions in charges. Spouses of security personnel killed in terrorist attacks, wives of soldiers killed in war, national awardees, labor awardees, wives of police martyrs, senior citizens are eligible for concessions in ticket prices. The government is giving huge concessions to the students appearing for the exams. Students studying in government schools in rural areas have to travel by train for entrance examinations, they are being given a discount of up to 75 percent. Also, students appearing for UPSC, Central Staff Selection Board Mains can get up to 50% discount on the ticket price. Patients suffering from diseases like heart disease, kidney patients, cancer patients identified by the Railways are also being given more than 75 percent discount on the ticket price.

Latest Videos