US, UK climbers rescued by Indian Air Force after three days in Himalayan wilderness

Two women mountaineers, Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fay Jane Manners from the UK, were on Sunday (October 6) successfully rescued after being stranded at an altitude of 6,015 meters since October 3. The rescue operation was a joint effort involving the Indian Air Force (IAF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the State Disaster Management Authority.

It is reportedly said that the climbers were attempting to summit the Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, which stands at a height of 6,995 meters. Their expedition was organised by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation. Having arrived in New Delhi on September 15, Dvorak and Manners are seasoned climbers known for their impressive track record. Notably, in 2022, they became the first female duo to conquer Denali, North America's highest peak, at 6,200 meters.

The pair's last communication with their liaison, Shweta Sharma, was via pager, revealing a dire situation. They reported that their bag containing essential food and climbing gear had fallen into a gorge while they were at an altitude of 6,015 meters. This message marked the last contact before they became stranded, leading to growing concern for their safety.

Once their disappearance was noted, a rescue operation was launched. IAF helicopters initiated a search on Friday, and the situation was further supported by the deployment of SDRF personnel trained in climbing techniques. Adverse weather conditions and fog initially hampered the search efforts, but the teams persevered in their mission.

On Sunday morning, the women were brought to safety at the Jyotirmath (Joshimath) helipad by the IAF and SDRF teams. Despite being stranded for three days with limited food supplies, both climbers appeared to be safe and in good spirits upon their rescue. Photographs taken during their evacuation showed the women smiling, despite the challenges they faced during their ordeal.

The successful rescue operation highlights the commitment of Indian authorities to ensuring the safety of climbers in the region, especially in challenging weather conditions.

