Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US, UK climbers rescued by Indian Air Force after three days in Himalayan wilderness

    It is reportedly said that the climbers were attempting to summit the Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, which stands at a height of 6,995 meters. Their expedition was organised by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

    United States United Kingdom climbers rescued by Indian Air Force after three days in Himalayan wilderness AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 1:19 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    Two women mountaineers, Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fay Jane Manners from the UK, were on Sunday (October 6) successfully rescued after being stranded at an altitude of 6,015 meters since October 3. The rescue operation was a joint effort involving the Indian Air Force (IAF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the State Disaster Management Authority.

    It is reportedly said that the climbers were attempting to summit the Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, which stands at a height of 6,995 meters. Their expedition was organised by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation. Having arrived in New Delhi on September 15, Dvorak and Manners are seasoned climbers known for their impressive track record. Notably, in 2022, they became the first female duo to conquer Denali, North America's highest peak, at 6,200 meters.

    Bhopal SHOCKER! Woman freed after 16 years of being held hostage by husband's family

    The pair's last communication with their liaison, Shweta Sharma, was via pager, revealing a dire situation. They reported that their bag containing essential food and climbing gear had fallen into a gorge while they were at an altitude of 6,015 meters. This message marked the last contact before they became stranded, leading to growing concern for their safety.

    Once their disappearance was noted, a rescue operation was launched. IAF helicopters initiated a search on Friday, and the situation was further supported by the deployment of SDRF personnel trained in climbing techniques. Adverse weather conditions and fog initially hampered the search efforts, but the teams persevered in their mission.

    On Sunday morning, the women were brought to safety at the Jyotirmath (Joshimath) helipad by the IAF and SDRF teams. Despite being stranded for three days with limited food supplies, both climbers appeared to be safe and in good spirits upon their rescue. Photographs taken during their evacuation showed the women smiling, despite the challenges they faced during their ordeal.

    Uttar Pradesh: Class 10 student, friends arrested for blackmailing teacher with secretly filmed video in Agra

    The successful rescue operation highlights the commitment of Indian authorities to ensuring the safety of climbers in the region, especially in challenging weather conditions.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Mini boiler blast at animal fat processing unit in Kochi; one dead, two injured dmn

    Kerala: Mini boiler blast at animal fat processing unit in Kochi; one dead, two injured

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren inaugurates new building, OPD at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur AJR

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren inaugurates new building, OPD at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur

    Bhopal SHOCKER! Woman freed after 16 years of being held hostage by husband's family AJR

    Bhopal SHOCKER! Woman freed after 16 years of being held hostage by husband's family

    Uttar Pradesh: Villagers kill last wolf in Bahraich after series of deadly attacks in Mahsi tehsil AJR

    UP news: Villagers kill last wolf in Bahraich after series of deadly attacks in Mahsi tehsil

    Karnataka: Mangaluru bus owner renames "Israel Travels" to "Jerusalem" amid social media outcry dmn

    Karnataka: Mangaluru bus owner renames "Israel Travels" to "Jerusalem" amid social media outcry

    Recent Stories

    football MLS 2024: Inter Miami stay on track for record points tally with 1-0 win in Toronto scr

    MLS 2024: Inter Miami stay on track for record points tally with 1-0 win in Toronto

    Nia Sharma confirms she wont join Bigg Boss 18: Fans disappointed- Here's what you need to know NTI

    Nia Sharma confirms she won't join Bigg Boss 18: Fans disappointed—Here’s what you need to know

    Israel Bombs TotalEnergies Facility in Beirut Amidst Hezbollah Conflict RBA

    Israel bombs french company TotalEnergies in Beirut

    Gold hallmark: 3 easy signs to check the purity of gold jewellery RBA

    Gold hallmark: 3 easy signs to check the purity of gold jewellery

    Mayonnaise Risks: What happens when you consume too much? NTI

    Mayonnaise Risks: What happens when you consume too much?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon