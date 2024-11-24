'Ganga Sevadoots’ to drive a clean, safe and plastic-free Mahakumbh 2025

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aims to make Mahakumbh 2025 a clean, safe, and plastic-free event. To achieve this, the Prayagraj Mela Authority is training 1,800 'Ganga Sevadoots' in cleanliness, sanitation, and disaster management.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 5:47 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

Prayagraj: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has committed to making Mahakumbh 2025 a clean, safe, and plastic-free event. In line with this vision, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has launched a training program for ‘Ganga Sevadoots’ to ensure the event's success.

 Around 1,800 ‘Ganga Sevadoots’ will be trained in batches of 250, focusing on cleanliness, sanitation, fire safety, disaster management, and inspections. The training, which began on Sunday, will run until November 29 at the District Panchayat Auditorium in Prayagraj, under the guidance of Chief Development Officer Gaurav Kumar and Kumbh Mela Special Officer Akanksha Rana.

CM Yogi's commitment to a clean and safe Mahakumbh will be significantly supported by the Ganga Sevadoots. The Prayagraj Mela Authority is training approximately 1,800 Ganga Sevadoots to play a crucial role in ensuring the success of the event. 

Explaining the training program, Kumbh Mela Special Officer Akanksha Rana mentioned that about 1,800 Ganga Sevadoots are being trained in batches of 250. The training will begin with the registration of the volunteers, followed by lessons in sanitation inspection, tent city planning, ICT systems, and fire safety. 

The volunteers will be trained by subject experts and will undergo mock drills. Dr Anand Singh will provide sanitation training, while fire safety training will be conducted by Pramod Kumar Sharma.

Regarding the Ganga Sevadoot training program, she said, "These Ganga Sevadoots have come from Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, and nearby districts. During the Mahakumbh, they will primarily be responsible for overseeing the cleanliness of toilets and roads, as well as inspecting the tent city. If any dirt or discrepancies are found, these volunteers can file complaints through the ICT system.”

The Ganga Sevadoots will also report on the management of tent colonies, provide necessary information related to fire outbreaks or other emergencies to the concerned departments, and run the campaign to keep the Mahakumbh plastic-free. 

They will also register complaints against those using plastic. After completing their training, these Ganga Sevadoots will play a vital role in making the Mahakumbh clean, safe, and plastic-free, Akanksha Rana added.

