Vibrant Gujarat 2024: PM Modi, UAE President leads grand roadshow in Ahmedabad (WATCH)

Marking the spirited lead-up to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan orchestrated a dynamic roadshow in Ahmedabad. This vibrant procession, pulsating through the city streets, served as a vibrant precursor to the impending summit, amplifying the excitement and setting the stage for this notable international affair.

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024, spanning a vast area of almost 2 lakh square meters at the Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 in Gandhinagar

This extensive trade exhibition will welcome business visitors on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by two days open to the public. The event features the participation of 20 countries, encompassing nations like Australia, South Korea, Singapore, UAE, UK, Germany, Norway, Russia, and Japan. Additionally, 100 countries are partaking as visiting countries, with 33 acting as partners.

Highlighting ongoing research and innovations across various sectors, the trade show is set to host over 1,000 exhibitors specifically from the research domain. The venue also boasts the Gujarat Experience Zone, a showcase depicting the state's rich cultural heritage, artistic legacy, and multifaceted tourism experiences, presenting a seamless blend of modern architecture and traditional art on the global stage.

Scheduled for inauguration by the Prime Minister on Wednesday, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir is a biennial event, marking its 10th edition this year. Themed 'Gateway to the Future,' the summit commemorates "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success."