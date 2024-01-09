Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 in Gandhinagar

    During his three-day visit to his home state, PM Modi commenced the event with a walkthrough of stalls, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other esteemed dignitaries.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (January 9) marked the prelude to the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit by inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024. This grand exhibition spans an extensive 2 lakh square metres across multiple halls at the Helipad Ground Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar and has drawn participation from 20 countries.

    During his three-day visit to his home state, PM Modi commenced the event with a walkthrough of stalls, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other esteemed dignitaries. The inaugural ceremony witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of local college students who were present to extend their greetings to the Prime Minister and other high-ranking officials.

    Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi engaged in meetings with heads of states and senior officials from Mozambique, Timor, and Timor-Leste at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandir. Notably, this venue is slated to host the main summit as well.

    Emphasizing international collaboration and engagement, the Prime Minister convened with prominent global CEOs. Key figures like Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the chairman of DP World, Toshihiro Suzuki, senior officials from Deakin University, and Vincent Clerc of AP Moller Maersk were part of these discussions.

    The trade show is scheduled to be operational on January 10 and 11 for business engagements and will subsequently open its doors to the public for an additional two days. Participating countries, including Australia, Tanzania, Morocco, Mozambique, South Korea, and others, will present detailed insights into their respective industries.

    Featuring an extensive spectrum of exhibitors, particularly from the research sector, the exhibition encompasses 13 halls, each dedicated to distinct themes such as 'Make in Gujarat' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. This comprehensive showcase aims to spotlight diverse industries and foster global partnerships and collaborations.

