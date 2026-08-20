BJP leader B Sriramulu intensified his protest against the Karnataka Congress govt, accusing it of shielding Minister B Nagendra in the Valmiki Corporation scam. He refuted land grab allegations and announced plans for a statewide padayatra.

Sriramulu Denies Land Grab Allegations Hitting back at Nagendra's allegation that he had encroached 26 acres of land, Sriramulu also said he would present documents before the public to prove his innocence. "Nagendra has accused me of encroaching 26 acres of land. I will not run anywhere. The day after tomorrow I will place all documents before the people. Sriramulu has never committed a single act of corruption. The people of this state know Sriramulu as an honest person," he said. The Valmiki Corporation Scam The Valmiki Corporation scam is an alleged multi-crore financial irregularity involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC), which came to light in May 2024 after the suicide of the corporation's accounts superintendent, P Chandrasekaran. The case pertains to the alleged diversion and unauthorised transfer of around ₹89-180 crore of funds meant for tribal welfare schemes into fake and unauthorised bank accounts, with allegations that a part of the money was diverted for political purposes. 'Resign Immediately': Sriramulu's Demand to Nagendra The BJP leader said he would respond to all allegations, including the Lokayukta probe and private case, with documentary evidence. "Those holding the Constitution book in their hands have no right to speak about Dalits and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. If Nagendra has any humanity left, he should resign immediately. If he were honest, he would not be a minister. Only those who have given '3' become ministers; you gave '6'," Sriramulu said, in an apparent reference to bribery allegations.Sriramulu further alleged that Nagendra would be remembered for allegedly misusing funds meant for the Dalit community. "Yediyurappa and Shivakumar may have gone to jail for procedural reasons and are out on bail. But there is no instance of them siphoning government money. After Independence, you are the first person to loot Dalit money. You will go down in history for this," he alleged.Targeting Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Sriramulu alleged that the Chief Minister was concerned that more names could emerge if Nagendra spoke. "Nagendra's PA Reddy has a digital signature. He has written who gave how much. The names of MLAs Kampli Ganesha, Nara Bharath Reddy, B.M. Nagaraja and Srinivas are mentioned," he alleged.Earlier, BJP leaders wore black shawls to the assembly protesting the inclusion of Nagendra in the state cabinet. Over the weekend, the party's leader continued a sit-in protest in Belagavi demanding his resignation. Nagendra Hits Back, Alleges Dalit Targeting On Wednesday, Karnataka Minister B Nagendra hit back at demands for his resignation, alleging he was being targeted because he is a Dalit and belongs to the Congress party. "There are cases against the central ministers and MP's. Why don't you demand their resignations? Today, you are targeting me because I belong to the Congress party and because I am a Dalit," Nagendra said. BJP Plans Statewide Padayatra On the BJP's protest against the alleged scam, Sriramulu said the agitation was only in its initial phase and indicated that the party was planning a statewide padayatra. "This is just the first phase of the agitation. We are considering a padayatra across the state. Our state president is also interested. National leaders will decide the next course of action," he said.Sriramulu added that the BJP would continue to raise the issue both inside and outside the Assembly. "We will not allow the House to function as long as this corrupt minister remains," he said.Further, Sriramulu criticised Congress leader BK Hariprasad over his remarks on Vande Mataram. "He is acting as a slave to Sonia Gandhi and says he will not sing Vande Mataram. If he had loyalty to the country, he would sing Vande Mataram," he said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Former Karnataka minister and BJP leader B Sriramulu on Wednesday attacked the Congress government over the alleged scam in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, claiming that "no one" from the party was coming forward to defend Social Welfare Minister B Nagendra. Speaking to media persons during the third day of his protest in Ballari, Sriramulu alleged that Congress MLAs themselves were admitting that Nagendra was at fault and accused the party of trying to "play the Dalit card". "Even Congress MLAs are saying Nagendra has done wrong. Now they are playing the Dalit card," Sriramulu said.Hitting back at Nagendra's allegation that he had encroached 26 acres of land, Sriramulu also said he would present documents before the public to prove his innocence. "Nagendra has accused me of encroaching 26 acres of land. I will not run anywhere. The day after tomorrow I will place all documents before the people. Sriramulu has never committed a single act of corruption. The people of this state know Sriramulu as an honest person," he said.The Valmiki Corporation scam is an alleged multi-crore financial irregularity involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC), which came to light in May 2024 after the suicide of the corporation's accounts superintendent, P Chandrasekaran. The case pertains to the alleged diversion and unauthorised transfer of around ₹89-180 crore of funds meant for tribal welfare schemes into fake and unauthorised bank accounts, with allegations that a part of the money was diverted for political purposes.The BJP leader said he would respond to all allegations, including the Lokayukta probe and private case, with documentary evidence. "Those holding the Constitution book in their hands have no right to speak about Dalits and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. If Nagendra has any humanity left, he should resign immediately. If he were honest, he would not be a minister. Only those who have given '3' become ministers; you gave '6'," Sriramulu said, in an apparent reference to bribery allegations.Sriramulu further alleged that Nagendra would be remembered for allegedly misusing funds meant for the Dalit community. "Yediyurappa and Shivakumar may have gone to jail for procedural reasons and are out on bail. But there is no instance of them siphoning government money. After Independence, you are the first person to loot Dalit money. You will go down in history for this," he alleged.Targeting Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Sriramulu alleged that the Chief Minister was concerned that more names could emerge if Nagendra spoke. "Nagendra's PA Reddy has a digital signature. He has written who gave how much. The names of MLAs Kampli Ganesha, Nara Bharath Reddy, B.M. Nagaraja and Srinivas are mentioned," he alleged.Earlier, BJP leaders wore black shawls to the assembly protesting the inclusion of Nagendra in the state cabinet. Over the weekend, the party's leader continued a sit-in protest in Belagavi demanding his resignation.On Wednesday, Karnataka Minister B Nagendra hit back at demands for his resignation, alleging he was being targeted because he is a Dalit and belongs to the Congress party. "There are cases against the central ministers and MP's. Why don't you demand their resignations? Today, you are targeting me because I belong to the Congress party and because I am a Dalit," Nagendra said.On the BJP's protest against the alleged scam, Sriramulu said the agitation was only in its initial phase and indicated that the party was planning a statewide padayatra. "This is just the first phase of the agitation. We are considering a padayatra across the state. Our state president is also interested. National leaders will decide the next course of action," he said.Sriramulu added that the BJP would continue to raise the issue both inside and outside the Assembly. "We will not allow the House to function as long as this corrupt minister remains," he said.Further, Sriramulu criticised Congress leader BK Hariprasad over his remarks on Vande Mataram. "He is acting as a slave to Sonia Gandhi and says he will not sing Vande Mataram. If he had loyalty to the country, he would sing Vande Mataram," he said. (ANI)