Jharkhand LoP Babulal Marandi has demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL and JPSC exams. In a letter to CM Hemant Soren, he called the ongoing CID investigation 'flawed' and accused the government of shielding culprits.

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 20 (ANI): Jharkhand Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi has written to Chief Minister Hemant Soren demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) and 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services examinations, while questioning the credibility of the ongoing Crime Investigation Department (CID) investigations.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Marandi alleged that the CID's investigation into the JSSC-CGL matter was "flawed and suspicious" and said the lack of action had led to growing mistrust among candidates over the state's recruitment examination system.

Marandi Questions Government's Intent

Marandi questioned why the state government acted only after student protests and public outrage, asking, "Who is your government actually trying to shield?"

He stated, "Why did the government wait for a massive student movement and rising public outrage? If the government ultimately had to cancel the exams, why was action not taken on the students' complaints earlier? My direct question is--who is your government actually trying to shield?"

CID Probe 'Flawed and Suspicious'

He alleged that the CID probe failed to adequately identify fake and genuine candidates, uncover the alleged wider conspiracy and take action against those responsible. He also raised allegations of extortion from candidates during the investigation and demanded an independent probe into the alleged role of CID officials.

"If the CID had investigated the CGL exam with seriousness and impartiality, clearly distinguishing between fake and genuine candidates, identifying the culprits, and attempting to uncover the entire conspiracy, the trust of lakhs of candidates in the state's examination system and investigative agencies would not have broken today," he said.

Allegations Surface in JPSC Examination

Turning to the 11th to 13th JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination, Marandi cited allegations of attempts to influence or "fix" interview boards. He also referred to the arrest of Brajram, a personal assistant to former JPSC member Dr Ajita Bhattacharya, in connection with alleged extortion from candidates during interviews.

"Now, the 11th to 13th Combined Civil Services Examinations of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) have also been cancelled. The facts and claims that have emerged regarding this examination are extremely serious. It is being said that TDPL key figure Ramveer Singh and Abhay Tiwari, associated with him, attempted to influence or "fix" the interview board. Brajram, personal assistant to former JPSC member Dr. Ajita Bhattacharya, has already been arrested in connection with alleged extortion from candidates during interviews," added Marandi.

Demand for Scientific Investigation

Marandi further referred to claims that codes were allegedly decoded to call specific candidates for interviews before particular boards. He demanded an independent and scientific investigation into the constitution of interview boards, allocation of candidates, coding-decoding process, marks, digital records, call details, financial transactions and the role of officials and middlemen.

He said, "If the interviews were indeed influenced or managed, the statement of every officer and member involved in the interview board should be recorded. There should be a scientific and independent investigation into the constitution of interview boards, allocation of candidates, coding-decoding process, marks obtained, digital records, call details, financial transactions, and the roles of officials and middlemen involved."

Confidence Lost in CID

He also questioned the decision to hand over investigations into 22 cancelled examinations and 17 examinations, results and appointments under suspicion to the CID, arguing that candidates have lost confidence in the agency following its handling of the CGL case.

Marandi asserted that "Through a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, it has been learned that the investigation of 23 examinations freshly cancelled by the Jharkhand government has also been handed over to the CID. The entire state has seen the role of the CID and the serious allegations against its officials during the CGL investigation. Handing over the probe of 23 examinations to such an agency calls the government's intentions into question. This raises the apprehension that the CID has been entrusted with the investigation to influence the irregularities found in these exams, protect the real culprits, or suppress evidence."

Marandi's Key Demands

Marandi demanded that officers whose roles are under suspicion be removed from the investigations and that accountability be fixed against officials who allegedly conducted a flawed probe, suppressed evidence or protected the alleged culprits in the CGL case.

"Therefore, it is demanded from you that: The investigation into the JSSC-CGL exam scam be handed over to the CBI without delay. An investigation by the CBI be conducted into all irregularities related to the JPSC 11th to 13th Combined Civil Services Examination. Instead of the CID, the investigation of all 22 examinations cancelled by the government, as well as the 17 examinations, results, and appointments under suspicion, be conducted by the CBI or any other independent central agency. An impartial investigation be conducted into the role of all members and officers who were part of the interview board after recording their statements. All records, digital data, and other evidence related to the formation of the interview board, allocation of candidates, and alleged coding-decoding be immediately secured. An independent probe be conducted into the role of CID officials involved in alleged illegal extortion from candidates and saving the culprits during the CGL investigation. Officers whose own roles are under suspicion be immediately removed from the investigation of these cases. Accountability be fixed for officers who conducted a flawed investigation, suppressed evidence, and granted protection to real culprits in the CGL case, and strict action be taken against them."

The BJP leader said the issue was "not merely about a few examinations", but concerned the future of lakhs of youths in Jharkhand, the credibility of statutory recruitment bodies and the integrity of the state's recruitment system.

Successful Candidates Approach High Court

Meanwhile, as many as 342 successful candidates of the 11th to 13th JPSC Civil Services examinations have approached the Jharkhand High Court, challenging the state government's decision to cancel the examination.

A petition has been filed by candidates, including Sonam Kumari and Ashutosh Kumar, who have contended that the examination was cancelled without any concrete information or evidence being presented.

According to the petitioners, no investigation has been conducted so far into the examination, nor has any concrete evidence emerged to justify its cancellation. They have urged the High Court to intervene and challenge the government's decision.

The development comes after the Jharkhand government released a list of 44 recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC that have been cancelled following complaints of irregularities and investigations by the CID/SIT.

The state government has also announced several measures aimed at addressing irregularities in recruitment examinations and restoring confidence in the examination and recruitment process.

Marandi, meanwhile, has urged the Chief Minister to accept the demand for a CBI probe, saying an independent investigation is necessary to establish the truth and fix responsibility for the alleged irregularities. (ANI)