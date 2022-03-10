Tehri, Election Result 2022 LIVE: Dhan Singh Negi will win the seat for Congress?

The elections in the Tehri constituency were quite dramatic, this time around. Congress was initially finding it difficult to field a suitable candidate from Tehri, however, it managed to get a 'prize catch'; it roped in Bharatiya Janata Party's Dhan Singh Negi into Congress. Negi did not only join Congress but also got a ticket from the same seat. In 2017 when he was in BJP, he polled 20,896 against his Congress rival. Negi who defected to Congress will now be contesting against BJP’s Kishore Upadhyay.

The number of candidates contesting: A total of seven candidates are contesting from the Tehri constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. BJP's Kishore Upadhyay, Congress’s Dhan Singh Negi and AAP’s Trilok Singh Negi are some of the candidates to watch out for.

Election issues in 2022: Ghost villages and empty courtyards of houses are an example of migration due to a lack of employment opportunities. Congress has promised to set this right. BJP, apart from 'Vikas', is going with its Uniform Civil Code.

What did the various exit polls survey say? While most of the surveys indicated the advantage to BJP in Uttarakhand elections, some surveys also gave an edge to Congress. NewsX-Polstrat gave 33-35 for Congress and 31-33 to the ruling BJP. The ABP News-C-Voter survey has given 32-38 for Congress and 26-32 to BJP.

The vote share of BJP and Congress in 2017: A total of 84,207 voters were registered in 2017 for the Tehri assembly segment out of which only 44,357 (54.65%) voted. BJP candidates polled 20, 896 (47.62%) where Congress got only 4,466, which is a 10.18% vote share. Interestingly, the independent candidate scored more than Congress with 14,056 votes (32.03%).

The vote share in 2022: Tehri constituency has a total of 84,207 eligible electors at present, of which 43,368 were male and 40,839 are female. However, only 53.97% voter turnout was reported. The polling for this segment was held on February 14.

