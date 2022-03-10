Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tehri, Election Result 2022 LIVE: Dhan Singh Negi will win the seat for Congress?

    Dhan Singh Negi who previously won the seat from BJP’s ticket is contesting from Congress this year.

    Uttarakhand elections 2022 live result updates Tehri constituency drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dehradun, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 6:00 AM IST

    The elections in the Tehri constituency were quite dramatic, this time around. Congress was initially finding it difficult to field a suitable candidate from Tehri, however, it managed to get a 'prize catch'; it roped in Bharatiya Janata Party's Dhan Singh Negi into Congress. Negi did not only join Congress but also got a ticket from the same seat. In 2017 when he was in BJP, he polled 20,896 against his Congress rival. Negi who defected to Congress will now be contesting against BJP’s Kishore Upadhyay.

    The number of candidates contesting: A total of seven candidates are contesting from the Tehri constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. BJP's Kishore Upadhyay, Congress’s Dhan Singh Negi and AAP’s Trilok Singh Negi are some of the candidates to watch out for.

    Election issues in 2022: Ghost villages and empty courtyards of houses are an example of migration due to a lack of employment opportunities. Congress has promised to set this right. BJP, apart from 'Vikas', is going with its Uniform Civil Code.

    What did the various exit polls survey say? While most of the surveys indicated the advantage to BJP in Uttarakhand elections, some surveys also gave an edge to Congress. NewsX-Polstrat gave 33-35 for Congress and 31-33 to the ruling BJP. The ABP News-C-Voter survey has given 32-38 for Congress and 26-32 to BJP.

    The vote share of BJP and Congress in 2017: A total of 84,207 voters were registered in 2017 for the Tehri assembly segment out of which only 44,357 (54.65%) voted. BJP candidates polled 20, 896 (47.62%) where Congress got only 4,466, which is a 10.18% vote share. Interestingly, the independent candidate scored more than Congress with 14,056 votes (32.03%).

    The vote share in 2022: Tehri constituency has a total of 84,207 eligible electors at present, of which 43,368 were male and 40,839 are female. However, only 53.97% voter turnout was reported. The polling for this segment was held on February 14.

    Also Read: Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result LIVE: BJP takes a massive lead in latest trends

    Also Read: Gangotri, Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will AAP's Ajay Kothiyal change equation?

    Also Read: Rishikesh, Election Result 2022 LIVE: Premchand Aggarwal will continue his winning streak for the 4th time?

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 10:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress leader Harish Rawat confident of winning in Uttarakhand ATD

    Congress leader Harish Rawat confident of winning in Uttarakhand

    UP Election 2022 Public is winning, hooliganism is losing says DyCM Keshav Prasad Maurya gcw

    UP Election 2022: 'Public is winning, hooliganism is losing,' says DyCM Keshav Prasad Maurya

    UP Election Result 2022; Check the Winning candidate list district wise

    UP Election Result 2022: Check the winning candidate list district wise

    Assembly Election 2022 transparent process no question of EVM tampering says CEC Sushil Chandra gcw

    'Transparent process, no question of EVM tampering,' says CEC Sushil Chandra

    Goa Election 2022 Will not spare those attempting to poach MLAs says BJP CT Ravi gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Will not spare those attempting to poach MLAs, says BJP's CT Ravi

    Recent Stories

    James Here's all you need to know about Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie RCB

    James: Here's all you need to know about Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie

    Congress leader Harish Rawat confident of winning in Uttarakhand ATD

    Congress leader Harish Rawat confident of winning in Uttarakhand

    Paris Saint-Germain PSG Director Leonardo gives verdict on Mauricio Pochettino future following UEFA Champions League UCL ouster-ayh

    PSG Director Leonardo gives verdict on Pochettino's future following UCL ouster

    Sensex gains 1000 points Nifty nears 16650 as five state election result rolls out gcw

    Sensex gains 1,000 points, Nifty nears 16,650 as five state election result rolls out

    Radhe Shyam: 7 logics to buy or 'not' to buy Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's movie tickets RCB

    Radhe Shyam: 7 logics to buy or 'not' to buy Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's movie tickets

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 CM Charanjit Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon
    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali-dnm

    Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    Video Icon