IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, youngest player in IPL history bought by RR for Rs 1.1 cr?

The IPL 2025 mega auction, held at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, witnessed a historic moment as 13-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Samastipur, Bihar, was signed by Rajasthan Royals for an impressive Rs 1.10 crore.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 8:36 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 10:28 PM IST

The IPL 2025 mega auction, held at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, witnessed a historic moment as 13-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Samastipur, Bihar, was signed by Rajasthan Royals for an impressive Rs 1.10 crore. This milestone makes Suryavanshi the youngest player ever to be signed in IPL history, further cementing his status as one of cricket’s most exciting young talents.

Also read: IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players SOLD and UNSOLD on Day 2; check all 10 teams' squads here

Suryavanshi’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of extraordinary. In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, he made his debut at just 12 years and 284 days against Mumbai, becoming the youngest player to feature in the tournament’s illustrious history. By doing so, he surpassed records held by cricketing greats Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar, who debuted at 15 years and 57 days, and 15 years and 230 days, respectively.

Also read: IPL 2025 mega auction: Memes explode after 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi bought by RR for Rs 1.1 crore

The young sensation solidified his reputation in the Youth Test series against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed a breathtaking 104 off just 62 balls. At 13 years and 188 days, Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in competitive cricket’s 170-year history. His blistering century, achieved in just 58 balls, also set the record for the fastest century by an Indian at the youth level, second only to England’s Moeen Ali, who achieved the feat in 56 balls.

Rajasthan Royals’ bold decision to invest in Suryavanshi reflects their commitment to nurturing raw talent and backing young players with immense potential. Cricket fans around the world are eager to witness how the young prodigy fares in the IPL, as his meteoric rise continues to inspire aspiring cricketers everywhere.

