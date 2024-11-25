Lakhimpur Mahotsav 2024: First-ever celebration under DM Durgashakti Nagpal's initiative

Following instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh and Forest and Climate Change Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena traveled by air from Lucknow to Dudhwa National Park to inaugurate the newly launched air service.

In a significant move to promote eco-tourism and strengthen air connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government launched a direct air service from Lucknow to Dudhwa National Park in Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday.

Following instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh and Forest and Climate Change Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena traveled by air from Lucknow to Dudhwa National Park to inaugurate the newly launched air service.

The ministers also unveiled the unique initiative 'Tarai Ki Mitti Ka Utsav, Lakhimpur Mahotsav-24' in Kheri, marking the beginning of the festival, which will take place at various locations until November 28.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh commented, “Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the helicopter service between Lucknow and Dudhwa has been introduced to enhance eco-tourism and provide better air connectivity for visitors. The service will be available to tourists at a nominal fee of Rs 5,000 per person, offering a significant time-saving advantage."

He explained that while traveling by road from Lucknow to Dudhwa National Park currently takes 4.5 hours, the new air service will reduce the travel time to just 45 minutes. This initiative by the Yogi government is expected to greatly increase tourist footfall in Dudhwa.

On Monday, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, along with Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, arrived at the Palia airstrip via the newly launched air service. District Magistrate Durgashakti Nagpal welcomed them with a bouquet of flowers. The ministers then proceeded to Dudhwa National Park, where they inaugurated the 'Terai ki Mitti Ka Utsav, Lakhimpur Mahotsav-24.'

The air service will be available to tourists four days a week, with services operating every Saturday and Sunday. The remaining two days will soon be designated for air travel. Minister Jaiveer Singh also shared that, based on the positive response to the service, plans are in place to make the air service available seven days a week in the near future.

The ministers inaugurated Kheri’s first-ever festival, 'Terai ki Mitti Ka Utsav, Lakhimpur Mahotsav-24,' by lighting a lamp. The event was further enriched by the captivating performance of women artists from the Eco Vikas Samiti, who showcased the vibrant colors of Tharu culture through a traditional dance, leaving the audience mesmerized.

District Magistrate Durgashakti Nagpal emphasized that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has always stressed the importance of promoting and preserving the heritage, culture, and mythological legacy of each district in the state. In line with this vision, the Lakhimpur Mahotsav-24 was organized in Kheri for the first time.

The theme of the festival, 'Terai ki Mitti Ka Utsav,' is a tribute to the region's rich cultural and historical significance. DM Nagpal shared that the festival will take place daily at various mythological sites across Kheri until November 28.

The event features Lakhimpur Utsav - Rang, Tarang, Entertainment Forum, Confluence of Folk Art in Kotwara Village on November 26, Center of Spiritual Peace in Chhoti Kashi on November 27 and Festival based on the title ‘Hamari Virasat in Mendak Temple on November 28.

Latest Videos