Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH)

Jaipur Police saved the life of a man who was trying to die by hanging himself in his hotel room and livestreaming the act on Facebook on Saturday night.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 6:38 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 6:38 PM IST

In a dramatic turn of events, Jaipur police saved a young man who tried to die by suicide during a Facebook Live session on Saturday. The man, upset over a heartbreak, reportedly tried to end his life in a hotel room in Jaipur's Shyam Nagar area.

According to reports, Pavan, heavily intoxicated, initiated a Facebook Live and informed his intent to die. His alarming message did not go unnoticed—a friend watching the stream immediately alerted the cyber cell. Acting swiftly, authorities traced the man's identity through his social media profile and tracked his location using his phone number.

Officers meticulously analyzed details visible in the video, including the surroundings of the room. This led them to contact three hotels in the Shyam Nagar area, eventually leading to the one where the man had checked in.

Upon reaching the location, the police intervened just in time, saving the man's life. He was rushed to Sawai Man Singh Hospital for a medical examination. During questioning, the young man revealed that he had booked the hotel room with the sole intention of committing suicide.

