BridgeBio Stock Hits 2-Month Highs After Analysts Cheer FDA Nod For Heart Drug: Retail Excitement Builds

Citi noted the positive clinical data and the competitive pricing of Attruby at $225,000 per year, below Pfizer’s tafamidis.

BridgeBio Stock Hits 2-Month Highs After Analysts Cheer FDA Nod For Heart Drug: Retail Excitement Builds
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 8:36 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 8:36 PM IST

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. ($BBIO) stock surged 28% on Monday morning, hitting highs last seen in mid-September, after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its drug, Attruby, for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). 

The approval, revealed late Friday, follows positive results from the ATTRibute-CM Phase 3 study, which showed that Attruby significantly reduced cardiovascular death and hospitalization while improving quality of life for patients.

Attruby is an orally administered stabilizer of Transthyretin (TTR) and will be used to treat adults with ATTR-CM, a condition that can lead to heart failure. 

BridgeBio said it is also pursuing approvals in other markets, including Europe, Japan, and Brazil, with a decision from the European Medicines Agency expected in 2025.

Several analysts on Wall Street issued bullish notes on Monday following the announcement. 

Citi maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a $45 price target, citing the positive clinical data and the competitive pricing of Attruby at $225,000 per year, below Pfizer’s tafamidis. 

The analyst said the FDA approval is a "significant clearing event" for BridgeBio, "given some investors had become antsy ahead of the decision."

BofA and H.C. Wainwright also raised their price targets (to $45 from $42 and to $49 from $43, respectively), both keeping their ‘Buy’ ratings and highlighting the significant progress in BridgeBio’s commercial journey.

BBIO sentiment and message volume Nov 25.png BBIO sentiment and message volume Nov 25 as of 9:45 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment for BBIO on Stocktwits surged to ‘extremely bullish’ (76/100) on the news, up from a ‘neutral’ rating a day ago.

The stock has gained significant attention on the platform, with its following growing by nearly 4% and message volume soaring 5,300% over the past year.

Still, BBIO is down more than 25% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vuzix Stock Soars After Six-Figure Order Win: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Vuzix Stock Soars After Six-Figure Order Win: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Robinhood Stock Gains After Morgan Stanley Doubles Price Target Citing ‘Animal Spirits’ Post Election: Retail Roars

Robinhood Stock Gains After Morgan Stanley Doubles Price Target Citing ‘Animal Spirits’ Post Election: Retail Roars

Palantir Stock Touches Record High After Price-Target Raises Ahead Of Nasdaq Move: Retail Stays Bullish

Palantir Stock Touches Record High After Price-Target Raises Ahead Of Nasdaq Move: Retail Stays Bullish

Lockheed Martin Stock Slips Even As Aerospace Giant Reportedly Bags $870M Contract: Retail Remains Neutral

Lockheed Martin Stock Slips Even As Aerospace Giant Reportedly Bags $870M Contract: Retail Remains Neutral

Nano Nuclear Stock Melts After Announcing $60M Private Placement: Retail Questions Second Fund-Raise In A Month

Nano Nuclear Stock Melts After Announcing $60M Private Placement: Retail Questions Second Fund-Raise In A Month

Recent Stories

Vuzix Stock Soars After Six-Figure Order Win: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Vuzix Stock Soars After Six-Figure Order Win: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

David Warner goes UNSOLD in IPL 2025 mega auction: A shocking end to a storied IPL career? snt

David Warner goes UNSOLD in IPL 2025 mega auction: A shocking end to a storied IPL career?

Robinhood Stock Gains After Morgan Stanley Doubles Price Target Citing ‘Animal Spirits’ Post Election: Retail Roars

Robinhood Stock Gains After Morgan Stanley Doubles Price Target Citing ‘Animal Spirits’ Post Election: Retail Roars

Palantir Stock Touches Record High After Price-Target Raises Ahead Of Nasdaq Move: Retail Stays Bullish

Palantir Stock Touches Record High After Price-Target Raises Ahead Of Nasdaq Move: Retail Stays Bullish

Lockheed Martin Stock Slips Even As Aerospace Giant Reportedly Bags $870M Contract: Retail Remains Neutral

Lockheed Martin Stock Slips Even As Aerospace Giant Reportedly Bags $870M Contract: Retail Remains Neutral

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon