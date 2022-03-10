Rishikesh, Election Result 2022 LIVE: Premchand Aggarwal will continue his winning streak for the 4th time?

All eyes are on BJP’s Prem Chand Aggarwal to see if he wins the election for the fourth consecutive time.

Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh constituency is Bharatiya Janata Party’s bastion. For the last three consecutive elections, BJP’s Prem Chand Aggarwal has been from this seat. Last time Aggarwal defeated his Congress rival with a victory margin of 14,801 votes. The sitting MLA is confident of repeating the same success story for 2022.

BJP’s traditional rivals, the Indian National Congress (INC), has been giving a fight but is unable to Prem Chand Aggarwal in Rishikesh. However, Congress has placed its hope on Jayendra Chand Ramola, to capture the power and break Aggarwal’s winning streak.

Total 12 candidates in the fray: For the Rishikesh seat, this time 12 candidates have entered into the fray and the most prominent among them are INC’s Jayendra Chand Ramola, BJP’s Prem Chand Aggarwal, Samajwadi Party’s Kadam Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)’ Jagjeet Singh and Aam Aadmi Party’s Raje Singh Negi.

Election issues in 2022: The locals have been complaining about the pollution of the Ganga River that flows from Rishikesh. Shops, hotels and many residents are allegedly letting untreated sewage into the river. The BJP which has taken up several projects that are sentimental to Hindus have promised cleaning rivers, setting up Sewage Treatment Plants, and saving heritage and culture. Congress, on the other hand, says that if voted to power, it will give a go-ahead for the CBI probe in irregularity during Covid times and also graft case in AIIMS, Rishikesh.

Exit Polls give BJP an edge: The exit polls survey has placed BJP in a better position over Congress. As per the ETG Research, BJP will get 37-40 while Congress will gain 29-32. Republic-P Marq survey says BJP will get anywhere between 35 to 39 and Congress will get Congress 28 to 34. As per India Today-Axis My India report, BJP will get 36-46 and Congress will get Congress-20-30

The vote share of BJP and Congress in 2017: In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP candidate Prem Chand Aggarwal won in this prestigious seat defeating Rajpal Singh Kharola of Congress. The victory margin was 14,801 which was 15.05%. Aggarwal polled 45,082 and got 46.2% out of a total of 98,348 votes which is 64.7%. His rival from Congress got 30,281 and registered 31.03% vote share. Independent candidate Sandeep Gupta got 17,149 (17.58%).

The vote share in 2022: As per the State Election Commission, 1,67,924 voters are in the Rishikesh assembly segment out of which 87,452 are male and 80,468 are women voters but only 51.07% voters of the assembly segment voted on February 14.

