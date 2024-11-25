IPL 2025 mega auction: Musheer Khan SOLD to PBKS for Rs 30 lakh, fans shocked brother Sarfaraz goes UNSOLD

The second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah saw an exciting turn of events for young Musheer Khan, who was snapped up by Punjab Kings at his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

The second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah saw an exciting turn of events for young Musheer Khan, who was snapped up by Punjab Kings at his base price of Rs 30 lakh. The 19-year-old all-rounder, who has been making waves in domestic cricket and at the Under-19 level, finally earned his maiden IPL contract after going unsold in the previous auction.

Musheer, representing Mumbai in domestic cricket, has been in scintillating form over the past year. His remarkable performance in the Under-19 World Cup—where he scored 360 runs, including two centuries, and picked up 7 wickets—caught the attention of franchises. Adding to his accolades, he broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for being the youngest player to score a century in a Ranji Trophy final earlier this year.

Punjab Kings’ decision to invest in Musheer has been lauded by cricket enthusiasts, but fans were left surprised when his elder brother, Sarfaraz Khan, went unsold at the auction. Sarfaraz, who has been a standout performer in domestic cricket with his consistent run-scoring in red-ball cricket, failed to attract any bids despite his proven credentials.

Social media was abuzz with reactions, as many highlighted the contrasting fortunes of the Khan siblings. While Musheer’s all-around abilities make him an exciting prospect for Punjab Kings, Sarfaraz’s omission has raised eyebrows given his stellar domestic record.

For Musheer, this is a golden opportunity to prove his mettle on the IPL stage. Known for his composure and versatility, he could add depth to Punjab Kings' lineup with his batting prowess and part-time left-arm spin.

