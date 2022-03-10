Asianet Newsable

Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will BJP manage to remain in power?

Mar 10, 2022, 6:00 AM IST

Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result LIVE update who is the winner know the party and candidate names
6:16 AM IST

Will it be a hat-trick for CM Pushkar Singh Dhami?

The counting of results for all five state assembly elections, including Uttarakhand, will begin at 8 AM. All eyes are on chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's Khatima constituency from where he has been elected twice. This is for the third time that Dhami is contesting from this seat; whether will he make it a hat-trick or not, will be clear once the results are out. To read more about Dhami's constituency, click here.

Meanwhile, as per the exit polls results, most surveys showed BJP as the single largest party. However, it has not been predicted to cross the halfway mark of 36. The exit polls predictions further predicted a hung assembly in Uttarakhand.

6:22 AM IST:

Seventy seats and a hot contest on every seat. The Uttarakhand assembly election 2022 mandate promises to be a thriller with pollsters expecting a close finish. Join Asianet News as the counting of votes gets underway to decide the political fortunes of many heavyweights.

