Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will BJP manage to remain in power?

The counting of results for all five state assembly elections, including Uttarakhand, will begin at 8 AM. All eyes are on chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's Khatima constituency from where he has been elected twice. This is for the third time that Dhami is contesting from this seat; whether will he make it a hat-trick or not, will be clear once the results are out. To read more about Dhami's constituency, click here.



Meanwhile, as per the exit polls results, most surveys showed BJP as the single largest party. However, it has not been predicted to cross the halfway mark of 36. The exit polls predictions further predicted a hung assembly in Uttarakhand.