Three youths were injured after their scooter collided head-on with a bus near Bounsadi Power House in Tehri Garhwal's Lambgaon area. CCTV footage of the crash has gone viral online. The injured riders were given first aid before being referred to a higher centre. Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

Three young men were critically injured after a scooter collided head-on with a bus near Bounsadi Power House in Uttarakhand's Tehri district. The accident occurred under the Lambgaon police station area on the Lambgaon-Chaundar motor road. Police said the bus was travelling from Lambgaon towards Rishikesh when it collided with the scooter coming from the Syalgi side near the Bounsadi Power House bend.

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Three injured riders shifted to higher centre

The injured youths were identified as Sandeep Singh, 19, son of Gambhir Singh; Amit, 19, son of Rajpal Singh; and Sohanpal, 18, son of Dhanpal Singh, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. All three are residents of Mishrawan in Pratapnagar.

Lambgaon police reached the spot soon after receiving information and shifted the injured youths to the Community Health Centre at Chound-Lambgaon. After receiving first aid, all three were referred to a higher medical centre because of the seriousness of their injuries.

According to Lambgaon police station in-charge Ashok Rawat, the three youths were returning towards Lambgaon after attending a person's cremation ceremony.

CCTV video triggers reactions online

CCTV footage of the crash has surfaced on social media, showing the scooter carrying all three youths colliding with the approaching bus.

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The video sparked strong reactions online. One user blamed a pickup vehicle allegedly parked on the roadside, suggesting it may have affected visibility or movement on the narrow stretch. Another user criticised the manner in which the scooter was being ridden.

Police have informed the families of the injured youths and started an investigation to determine the exact circumstances behind the collision.