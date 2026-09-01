Gujarat's Civil Supplies Corp. has deployed advanced tech, including ICT software and GPS, to digitise its grain distribution network. The system enables real-time tracking, route optimisation, and geofencing for transparent supply to 17,000 shops.

The Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd. (GSCSCL), a Gujarat Government joint venture, has adopted advanced technology to make the distribution of grains and other commodities from 250 warehouses to around 17,000 Pandit Deendayal Grahak Bhandar--Fair Price Shops (FPS) faster and more transparent.

Advanced Tech for Transparent Distribution

According to an official release from Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), under the guidance of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramanbhai Solanki, the Corporation has developed ICT Logistics Software to digitise supply chain operations. The software enables real-time vehicle tracking from FCI depots to State warehouses and Fair Price Shops (FPSs). Vehicles are equipped with GPS and machine learning-based Route Optimization. Alerts are generated immediately if a vehicle deviates from its designated route or the GPS is disconnected. At warehouses and FPSs, Geofencing and Electronic Proof of Delivery (EPOD) ensure accurate verification of consignments received. Additionally, all suspicious activities are continuously monitored through the 'Command-and-Control Centre' at the Head Office. The Public Distribution System (PDS) portal also provides live warehouse stock information along with daily, weekly and monthly dashboard reports. It is integrated with the ICT Logistics Project and FCI's 'Anna Darpan' portal, a release said.

Enhanced Security and Monitoring

Furthermore, around 7,000 CCTV cameras--including Bullet, Dome, PTZ and ANPR cameras--have been installed at warehouses to prevent theft and adulteration and strengthen security. An advanced 'Video Wall' system enables live monitoring of these cameras at warehouses, the offices of Deputy District Managers and District Supply Officers, and the Command-and-Control Centre at the Head Office.

Streamlined Farmer Procurement Process

Additionally, the Farmer Procurement Portal (FPP) is being used to procure grains from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Registration and procurement are carried out only after verifying Aadhaar details, bank accounts and land ownership documents through demographic and biometric authentication. Farmers are also kept informed about each stage of the process through SMS, a release added.