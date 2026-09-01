Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the ABVP for its second consecutive win in the Panjab University Students' Union presidential election. He called the victory a testament to the youth's faith in the 'Nation First' ideology.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated ABVP after its candidate Ankit Bidhan won the Panjab University Students' Union presidential election for the second consecutive time, calling it a testament to youth's faith in "Nation First" ideology.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartiest congratulations to all the workers of the council on the splendid victory of @ABVPVoice in the Panjab University Students' Union elections. This victory, achieved for the second consecutive time, is a testament to the unwavering faith of the youth power in the "Nation First" ideology. I am fully confident that the council's workers, following the ideals of Swami Vivekanand Ji, will continue to work tirelessly with dedication for the welfare of students."

ABVP-SOI Alliance Secures Victory

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured a significant victory in the Panjab University Student Council (PUCSC) elections as its candidate, Ankit Bidhan, won the presidential race. The election victory was achieved in alliance with the Student Organisation of India (SOI), the student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Notably, the alliance between the Akali Dal's student wing and ABVP comes days after senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia told ANI on August 21 that people in Punjab wanted the two former allies to come together, citing the state's status as a border state and the importance of maintaining social harmony.

Following the announcement of the election results, the members of both ABVP and SOI celebrated across the Panjab University campus.

BJP's 'Mission 27' in Punjab

BJP Punjab In-Charge and MP Satish Poonia said that he will hold comprehensive discussions regarding the party organisation for achieving "Mission 27" in the State.

"I have come here for the party's organisational tour, and today, specifically, I will be meeting with the senior members of the party's crucial Core Committee. We will hold comprehensive discussions regarding the party organisation, as well as the political and strategic roadmap for achieving "Mission 27" in Punjab," he said.

Ankit Bidhan competed against Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) candidate Adil Brar in PUCSC polls. (ANI)